Lafayette Parish schools interim Superintendent Irma Trosclair has appointed Nicholas Jeffers as the director of athletics, physical education and health for the school system.
Jeffers began his career at Comeaux High School as the girls’ basketball coach and assisted coaching in a variety of sports at Comeaux High School, including football, softball, baseball, and track. He then accepted a position at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette as the assistant women’s basketball coach and served in that position for two seasons.
In 2012, Jeffers accepted the position as head girls’ basketball coach at Acadiana High School and has been there for the past seven years, where he has also spent four years as the head boys’ basketball coach and two years as the athletic director.
Jeffers earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and a Master of Education degree from McNeese State University.