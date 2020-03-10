Two candidates have put their names forward to become the next Lafayette Parish Schools Superintendent, including Interim Superintendent Irma Trosclair.
Lafayette Parish School Board President Britt Latiolais and Vice President Mary Morrison collected the applications of Trosclair and Curt R. Green of Atlanta from a special school system post office box Tuesday afternoon. It was the first time the P.O. box was opened since the hiring search began.
The school board will discuss next steps in the hiring process, including a timeline and possible vote for interviews, at the Wednesday school board meeting, according to the board agenda.
The appointee will succeed former superintendent Donald Aguillard, who retired in May and now serves as the District 9 representative on the school board. Aguillard was selected as the district’s head administrator in 2015. Trosclair was tapped as his interim successor in April.
Trosclair joined the school district in 2015 as the district’s first school improvement administrator before moving into the role of assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. Before joining Lafayette Parish, she was principal at South Crowley Elementary in Acadia Parish and Eunice Elementary in St. Landry Parish. Trosclair led both schools to National Blue Ribbon Schools status, each in a different category.
In 2015, Trosclair was one of seven Terrell H. Bell Award recipients and the only honoree from Louisiana. The Bell Award is a U.S. Department of Education award that recognizes school leaders who’ve led their schools to achieve excellence or outstanding growth under challenging circumstances.
She earned an elementary education degree from McNeese State University and her master’s from Louisiana State University. She taught for 18 years in first through 12th grades, mostly in English language arts and math, before becoming an administrator.
Green has worked as an educator and administrator in several states including Louisiana; he was the founding principal of the Capitol Pre-College Academy for Boys in Baton Rouge and from 2014 to 2017 served as the principal of East Feliciana High School.
Other background includes eight years as a teacher and administrator in Alaska, two years working as a principal in Missouri and five years collectively working in Atlanta schools. Green also has experience working with online education programs. He currently works as a school improvement coach for the Mississippi Department of Education, according to his LinkedIn profile.
He runs Dr. Curt R. Green Educational Consulting Services, LLC, a Georgia-registered company, and works as the Redesigning Lessons, Re-envisioning Principals program manager for Advance Innovative Education, a non-profit based in Baton Rouge, according to business filings and the non-profit’s website.
Green earned his bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University, two master’s degrees from the University of Alaska at Anchorage and a doctorate in education from St. John’s University, according to his LinkedIn profile.
He is also interviewing for the Natchitoches Schools superintendent position this week, according to KALB. Green previously applied for the Baker and East Feliciana superintendent positions, according to The Advocate archives.
School board members voted to delay hiring a permanent superintendent in February 2019 because of school board elections in October. The previous board wanted to ensure the new board had the opportunity to select the chief administrator they’d be working with.
Three new members joined the board in January — Kate Bailey Labue for District 7, Hannah Smith Mason for District 8 and Aguillard for District 9.
The Louisiana Department of Education requires candidates to have an Educational Leader Level 3 certificate to qualify for school system leadership.
The certificate requires the educator to have a master’s degree in educational leadership from an accredited university or college, have at least five years of teaching experience in their discipline, have at least five years of experience in educational leadership at the assistant principal level or above, and have a passing score on the School Superintendent Assessment.
If appointed, Trosclair would be the first woman selected to lead the district full-time. One other woman, Geraldine Caillier, has led the district, but only in an acting capacity to finish out the terms of superintendents Max Skidmore and Owen Bush in 1995 and 1997, respectively, according to the district’s website.