A new principal has been appointed at Judice Middle School following the head administrator’s retirement.

Pamela-Rae Hovey has been named the new school leader for Judice Middle after the retirement of her predecessor Sonjie Fontenot became effective Aug. 11, per district employment records.

Hovey was most recently the assistant principal at Lafayette Middle School and the 2021-2022 school year is her seventh as a middle school administrator, Lafayette Parish School System spokesperson Allison Dickerson said in a statement.

Aside from Lafayette Middle, Hovey has also led as an assistant principal at Acadian Middle School and Opelousas Junior High, per a letter Hovey shared with Judice Middle families. Before becoming an administrator, she taught English and speech for nine years at Opelousas Junior High and Opelousas Senior High School, Dickerson said.

“I believe that schools and families must work together in order for students to be most successful. I look forward to working with the families of JMS to help our students grow to their full potential,” Hovey’s letter to families said.

“I am truly honored to be given this opportunity and look forward to immersing myself in everything that makes Judice Middle an amazing place for students to grow and learn,” she wrote.

Hovey has a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and earned a master’s in educational leadership from the American College of Education, the LPSS statement said.