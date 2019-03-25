Students could get another three days off next year if the Lafayette Parish School Board approves revisions to the 2019-2020 school calendar. The board will consider the revisions at a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The extra days have been proposed to provide teachers with professional development to help them implement a new English Language Arts curriculum, according to the board's agenda.
The extra days being considered are: Monday, Sept. 16; Monday, Dec. 2; and Thursday, Feb. 27.
The board approved the new curriculum March 13. The move will elevate the district’s kindergarten through fifth grade English language arts curriculum from a Tier 3 to a Tier 1. A Tier 3 curriculum is the lowest tier in the state’s scoring system and “does not meet non-negotiable criteria.”
Implementing a new curriculum is good for students, but coursework is only one element to student success, said Irma Trosclair, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. Having high-quality teachers and high-quality teacher training ensures the material is worked into schools as effectively as possible, Trosclair said.
“Transitioning to a new curriculum is hard, even if we believe it’s better for our children,” she said.
The new curriculum means schools will be switching over from Journeys, the English curriculum the district has used for the past three years, said
Kindergarten through second grade students will transition to Core Knowledge Language Arts, or CKLA, and third through fifth grade students will move to Guidebooks.
The board also will discuss budget revisions Tuesday.