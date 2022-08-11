Bright smiles, many hugs, high fives, fists bumps and even a few tears highlighted the first day of school Thursday for Lafayette Parish School System students.
Whether they rode the school bus, were dropped off by parents or walked, students were greeted by energetic staff members who were more than happy to see students for the first time since May.
At Comeaux High, no one was more energetic than Principal Renee White, who stood in the front of school to open car doors and welcome students personally.
In addition to White and her staff, students also were welcomed back to school by LPSS Superintendent Irma Trosclair, who visited Comeaux High and Corporal Michael Middlebrook Elementary.
“The first day of school is very exciting,” said Trosclair, who plans to visit more schools on Friday morning. “Teachers are excited and school leaders have been preparing all summer to welcome the students back. You can just see the excitement on everyone’s faces that they are happy to be back.”
White, who could be heard greeting students by name as they exited vehicles, welcomed students as a group during a morning pep rally in the main gymnasium that featured a yell-off between grade levels, a performance by the Comeaux dance team, introduction of faculty and explanation of expectations.
“Alone you can do a little, but together we can do a lot,” White told the students. “We want our students to feel like they belong.”
Trosclair was impressed by the pep rally, which she admits was a good addition to the first day of school excitement.
“This is the first normal start to school that we have had in a long time,” Trosclair said. “This year’s seniors had a taste of a pep rally years ago, but sophomores and juniors have never had anything like it. They haven’t really had the high school experience, yet. So that was good to see.”
As students at Middlebrook entered the school, they saw a plethora of decorations in the hallways and classroom doors. One student walked and talked with Trosclair through the hallway, sharing her story of losing a tooth and that the Tooth Fairy left her $5.
The bus driver shortage, which has been an ongoing issue across the country, continued to disturb some routes for LPSS students. However, Trosclair said the staff is working diligently to rectify the issues and that the district has 95% of routes covered.
“We have 13 buses that are not covered, but we do have some drivers who are currently in training," Trosclair said. "We understand the inconvenience and the struggle parents are having when there isn’t a bus, because they have to get to work. We know that parents rely on transportation for their children and we’re working to get those routes assigned.”