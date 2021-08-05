Students, faculty and visitors will be required to wear masks at all Catholic schools in the Diocese of Lafayette at the start of the upcoming school year, Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel announced.

The announcement comes after Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a new statewide mask mandate Monday requiring anyone age 5 and up to wear a mask indoors in K-12 schools, businesses, universities and churches, or “in any place outside of a private residence”, as the state weathers record-breaking numbers of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations driven by the delta variant.

The rule also applies to children under age 5 enrolled in kindergarten, while children ages 2 to 4 are encouraged to wear masks when possible, the governor’s office said. The order is in place until Sept. 1 but may be extended.

All Catholic schools would enforce the mask mandate at the start of the school year, Deshotel said late Wednesday, reminding parents that diocesan schools are private institutions and the diocese “has the right to establish policies relating to the safety of their students, faculty, staff and administrators.”

“The Diocese is acutely aware of, and respectful of, the differences of opinion voiced by individuals and political leaders relating to the use of masks/face-coverings and corresponding government mandates….The impetus behind this policy is safety and health and we are hopeful that all parents and students will comply regardless of their personal opinions and philosophies,” Deshotel said in a prepared statement.

The diocese oversees 32 Catholic schools, from early learning centers to high schools, in eight parishes in the region, including Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary and Vermilion parishes. It has 13 schools in Lafayette Parish, most of which return to classes next week, per school calendars.

The Diocese of Baton Rouge issued similar guidance for its schools on Monday, reversing previous plans to allow optional mask wearing and instituting a mandatory mask requirement for all students, teachers and on-campus visitors in schools across the diocese in response to the governor’s announcement.

Bishop Michael Duca said in a letter to families his goal is to keep people on Catholic campuses safe and ensure schools remain open with minimal disruptions; mask wearing was one of the protocols that helped make those goals possible during the 2020-2021 school year, he said.

“We begin this school year, tired and weary due to this pandemic, but our eyes are fixed on a future filled with hope knowing that our courageous actions now will again yield much success in days to come!” Duca wrote.

Archdiocese of New Orleans schools "have and will continue to abide by the mandates of local and state authorities," archdiocese spokesperson Sarah McDonald told a Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reporter.