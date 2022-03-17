Rattling tambourines, frantically waved big head signs and boisterous cheers – the students, parents, fellow teachers and loved ones of the 2022 Teacher Awards finalists held nothing back to ensure the nine honorees felt celebrated at the 24th annual celebration Wednesday night.

The Teacher Awards, begun by the Lafayette Education Foundation and now run by the United Way of Acadiana, honor Lafayette Parish educators in public, private and charter schools.

This year, over 1,800 educators were nominated by students, co-workers and parents, and 12 finalists were selected in three honoree categories.

Morgan Mercado of Woodvale Elementary School, Charity Turpeau of Acadian Middle School and Scotty Walker of Lafayette High School were honored as the top finalists in the elementary, middle and high school categories, respectively.

While not every teacher took home top honors, they were all showered with love and gratitude.

Alice Boucher Elementary School teacher Karen Davis doled out forehead kisses to two ecstatic former students waiting with flowers along the red carpet, as musicians from Lafayette High School played fanfares and uplifting theme songs to make each arriving honoree feel like a star.

Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy teacher Kristi Graham walked through a spirit tunnel composed of friends and fellow teachers bedecked in shirts screen printed with her photo, while L.J. Alleman Middle School teacher Mariah Miller posed with students holding a giant banner signed by classmates.

After accepting her award, fourth grade gifted teacher Morgan Mercado said she felt like protagonist Cady Heron in the film “Mean Girls.” Just as Heron split apart her crown to share pieces with other prom court nominees, Mercado said she wanted to share her award with all the deserving teachers in the room.

Mercado, a twin, was inspired to teach by her own fourth-grade gifted teacher at Woodvale, who saw her as an individual and encouraged her sense of self. Beyond uplifting students, Mercado is passionate about fostering the next generation of educators as a mentor teacher.

“Not only is she an inspiration to students, but she is an inspiration to other teachers as well. Teaching is tough, but on the worst day she is my why that keeps me coming back with a smile on my face, inspired to change a student’s life one day at a time,” Mercado’s partner teacher wrote in her nomination letter.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Charity Turpeau said after the ceremony that learning from the other inspiring teachers in her honoree class has motivated her to continue growing as a teacher and woman, and to do even more in the classroom to ensure the success and development of her students.

“I’ve always had a fire. As a matter of fact, the chief of the fire department [Robert Benoit] started [tonight] off and he might need to come put this fire out. Because it was contained, but now it’s getting out of control,” Turpeau said with a chuckle after the ceremony.

In a nomination letter, a student of Turpeau’s wrote that the math educator has inspired her to become a better student and person. Turpeau never gives up, always giving the students more chances to succeed, the child wrote.

“When the kids come in in this classroom we help, we do not hinder. This is a safe zone. In this safe zone it is OK to make mistakes. It is OK to have problems,” Turpeau said in a video about her teaching philosophy.

After accepting his award, longtime Lafayette High instrumental music educator and band leader Scotty Walker joked he was accustomed to the public seeing his back while in a conductor’s stance, but facing the crowd for a personal honor was a new ballgame.

“I’ve spent my entire career trying to put the spotlight on my students,” Walker said.

The high school educator said he’s focused his time at Lafayette High on fostering a nurturing culture that’s become ingrained in the way faculty and students treat one another and instilling in students the importance of perseverance and tenacity, skills they’ll use throughout their lives.

“With all of the challenges last year brought us, many of us lost a lot of motivation to practice, but he found new ways to try to keep our spirits up,” a student nominee wrote. “Because of Mr. Walker’s inspiring messages, I’ve been inspired to go into teaching as a career…Even after I graduate and leave his band, Mr. Walker’s lessons will always inspire me, not just in music but throughout my life.”

In addition to the Teacher Awards honorees, the celebration also highlighted the Lafayette Parish School System’s Teachers of the Year – Stacy Stutes, Heather Gregory and Nick Richert – and three mentor teachers of excellence who work with students in the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s College of Education – Catherine Hartweck, Ellen Louviere and Kara Rutherford.