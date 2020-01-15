Love Our Schools kicked off its first event of 2020 on Wednesday with a surprise visit to Lafayette Middle School, where volunteers passed out sweatshirts to a group of eighth-grade math students and reaffirmed the initiative's commitment to spark change in local schools.

William C. Schumacher Family Foundation CEO Ryan Domengeaux and other Love Our Schools volunteers quietly slipped down the hallway at Lafayette Middle between classes Wednesday morning, a folded box of sweatshirts in tow. Overhead, banners echoed the group’s mission to lead change in local education: “A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, shows the way.”

The group surprised a class of about 15 eighth-grade math students with Love Our Schools sweatshirts. The students were the first recipients of the pullovers; more than 6,200 were printed for the students, teachers and staff at nine schools in the school system’s Transformation Zone, Domengeaux said.

Pullovers will also be handed out at Acadian Middle, Alice N. Boucher Elementary, Carencro Heights Elementary, Carencro High School, Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary, J.W. Faulk Elementary, LeRosen Preparatory and Northside High this week. The school system has approved the sweatshirts as part of students’ school uniforms, he said.

At first, the students were skeptical, eyeing the visitors as they settled into their seats for class. Eighth-grader Avery Pitts, 14, said he was nervous initially because he thought the guests were state assessors there to observe the class. Pitts said he was excited when he realized they were receiving a gift.

The students brightened up as the sweatshirts were passed around the room, giggling as they held up the pullovers, slid them over their heads and flexed and modeled for their friends.

“We’re special,” eighth-grader Chloe’ Ford said while showing the sweatshirt off to her classmates.

Love Acadiana executive director Cindy Dilena said the idea for sweatshirts stemmed from a meeting with school principals in the fall. The school leaders suggested the pullovers could keep students warm, limit the bullying of students unable to afford outerwear and provide a tangible reminder of the community’s support, she said.

Dilena said the goal was to remove obstacles to learning, like when the foundation donated backpacks and school supplies to each Transformation Zone student at the beginning of the school year. Being materially unprepared for class shouldn’t be a barrier to learning, she said.

“We’re trying to inspire the kids so that they know that they matter and that they can achieve whatever they set their minds to. This lets them know that the community is behind them in everything that they’re doing,” Dilena said.

The executive director said it’s been amazing to see the community continue to band together in support of children. She said Love Our Schools has established a community coalition of business leaders, nonprofits and other stakeholders to advise the foundation and help them sustainably expand to serve all Lafayette public schools and schools in other parishes.

The sweatshirt handout is the first event of many in 2020.

“It’s great to continue our momentum so the community and the schools know we weren’t just here for the summertime events, but we’re going to be here year-round to help improve education,” Dilena said.

The students said they felt the support. Ford, 14, said many students go without; they wake up, come to school in the morning and don’t expect much. It’s comforting to know that the Lafayette community is sticking together and supports one another, especially with all the bad things happening in the world.

Ford said as a student it’s meaningful for adults to recognize their efforts in the classroom.

“It’s nice to come to class and be noticed for our learning and how hard we’re working,” she said.

Lafayette Middle Principal Tia Trahan said in her eight years as an administrator she’s never received this level of continuous support from the community. She said Love Our Schools isn’t limited to one-off events; the volunteers are constantly in contact, asking what the school and its students need and how they can partner to improve Lafayette Middle’s environment.

She said it’s nice to be heard and to know the group values student growth and achievement. Trahan said her students are more motivated and confident because of the support, and the project has made a “tremendous impact in a positive way” on the school environment.

“They’re not walking in front of us, they’re not walking behind us, they’re walking alongside us as we go on this journey to help our students be successful,” she said.