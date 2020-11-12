The Lafayette Parish School Board approved allocating roughly $5.9 million toward a future rebuild of Northside High School on Wednesday, the first step in a potential overhaul of the 60-year-old high school campus.

The proposal was approved in a 6-2 vote by the school board; members Hannah Smith Mason of District 8 and Donald Aguillard of District 9 voted in opposition, while board member Justin Centanni of District 6 was absent.

The funding was framed in mills; .617 mills were added to the Self-Funded Construction Fund from the Committed School Sites Renovations/Construction account and another 2.067 mills were taken from line items committed to next year school projects. Billy Guidry, assistant superintendent of business services, said the dollar amounts equated to $1.35 million and $4.54 million, respectively.

Guidry said the funds weren’t earmarked for particular projects.

District staff estimated it will take roughly $50 million to rebuild Northside High on its existing campus. The estimate is based on a school capacity of 800 to 1,000 students and the existing athletic facilities remaining as is, according to board documents.

The proposal was brought by District 4 representative Tehmi Chassion, a Northside High graduate whose district includes the high school. Chassion said in a Thursday phone call he’s brainstormed about the possibility of a revamped Northside High with Centanni in the past couple years and is proud to take a small step toward making that project a reality.

“You don’t get the oak tree immediately, you have to plant the seed. It’s at least a start,” Chassion said.

The board member said he hasn’t broached the idea of a campus overhaul with Northside community stakeholders yet because he wanted to show there was district commitment for the project before getting people’s hopes up. Now that there’s forward progress, he wants to slowly begin community conversations around facility features, goals for the site and how to infuse the school’s history into a new facility.

Chassion said he hopes this step helps reaffirm the school system and school board’s commitment to the northeast side of Lafayette Parish in the minds of community members.

“It would mean the world to me to be able to accomplish the rebuilding of Northside High. There’s always a stigma and a belief by some folks in our community that no one really cares about this side of town. It furthers us from that horrible conversation to be able to let folks know it takes the entire school board to do this, not just me,” he said.

Kyle Bordelon, director of planning and facilities, estimated it would take a minimum of three years to complete an overhaul of the high school, with likely a year required for the design and bidding process and two years for construction. Southside High, the district’s newest high school in Youngsville, took 30 months to complete, but that was on an expedited building schedule and with the benefit of using a cleared property, he said.

The timeline would be further influenced by questions around details of the build, such as: Will they need to construct the new buildings in phases to accommodate students on the campus? and Is there enough green space available to stage in?, Bordelon said.

Chassion said he’s open to a large-scale renovation instead of a full replacement if that could sufficiently overhaul the campus while also saving time and money.

The District 4 board member said he’s heavily considering a proposal to combine the funds for the Northside project with funds established to rebuild Carencro Heights Elementary, Lafayette High School and Prairie Elementary. That possibility was broached in a question from Aguillard on Wednesday.

While word about the proposed project has only begun to trickle out to the community, the Revs. Wilfred Paul Cluse and Sylvia Cluse enthusiastically offered their support Wednesday.

Wilfred Paul Cluse said all of his and Sylvia’s children and grandchildren graduated from Northside and he and his wife both worked for a time at the school, with his wife serving as the school’s first health program director.

“I’m very excited about the possibility of seeing Northside as a very viable school in this parish, with the possibility of bringing programs that would have students coming from across the parish to attend Northside High School,” Cluse said.