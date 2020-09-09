St. Landry Parish children have limited library access in their schools and communities, and a new nonprofit is stepping into the gap to increase students’ access to reading materials.

Literary Roots, announced publicly in July, is the brainchild of Taylor Lormand, with St. Landry Parish Economic Development, who said she felt a calling to improve quality of life and opportunities for children in St. Landry.

The idea began germinating in September when Lormand learned there weren’t active libraries in the district’s elementary and middle schools. Lormand, a Scott resident, thought the statement was an exaggeration and was “baffled” when she learned it wasn’t.

St. Landry Superintendent Patrick Jenkins said library services in elementary and middle schools were cut about a decade ago after the school system encountered financial hardship. The library spaces remain, but without librarians the resources are underutilized and less effective, he said.

Lormand said national literacy data is clear that reading affects everything in a child’s life and future, from dropout rates to future lost wages. Strong literacy skills are recognized as a tool in breaking the poverty cycle, she said. In a parish like St. Landry, which is geographically rural with a low median income and high poverty rate, opportunities for upward mobility are critical, Lormand said.

“Once you have the basic ability to read, you can go anywhere you want from there. When you think about moving or careers, school or a trade skill. When you can read, you can learn anything, and when you can learn things you can do things. Your possibilities are endless and your tree, your branches, your leaves just continue to grow,” she said.

St. Landry Parish is the only parish in the state without a parishwide library system, Opelousas attorney Bruce Gaudin said. Gaudin headed the St. Landry Parish Library Coalition in a 2014 campaign for a parishwide library system, but the proposal was tabled by the St. Landry Parish Council. There was disagreement about a new tax and fracturing among the group, with some desiring to pull their districts from the proposal, he said.

The proposal would have established a 5.5 mill property tax to produce an estimated $3.3 million annually to operate a parishwide system. Currently Eunice, Krotz Springs, Opelousas, Port Barre, Sunset and Washington have municipal or community libraries, but establishing a parishwide system would have expanded access to other rural areas of the parish and scaled up services everywhere, he said.

“I realized we were so far behind everyone else…Why can Ville Platte do it and we can’t do it? Why can Crowley or Rayne have libraries and we can’t?” Gaudin questioned.

Lormand said she initially skewed large-scale in her planning for Literary Roots, wanting to fundraise for full scale libraries, before realizing a smaller project would be more sustainable, affordable and quickly achieved on a short timeline. Each day that passes where a child has reduced access to reading material is a day that’s lost, she said.

Lormand’s plan is to have outdoor library boxes inspired by the “Little Free Library” concept installed on each elementary and middle school campus in St. Landry, with the possibility of expanding to Head Start centers managed by the school system. The initial plan is to produce at least 26 boxes, at an estimated cost of $3,000 per box for a total production cost of $78,000, she said.

Literary Roots partnered with architect Kelley Courville of E+M Architecture in Grand Coteau to conceptualize the book boxes. The goal is for each to hold about 400 books and be built to similar standards as a residential home, with steel legs in a concrete foundation and hardy plank sides. The goal is for the libraries to last years, she said.

Courville is putting the design out to bid. The nonprofit is open to accepting donated materials and labor but wants a general contractor to manage and oversee production, Lormand said.

Things are moving steadily now but the novel coronavirus pandemic, like for so many other fledgling endeavors, threw a wrench in Lormand’s plans, she said. The plans were being finalized as lockdowns and business closures began in March, forcing her to put Literary Roots on the backburner. As the start of school approached, Lormand realized the pandemic was only increasing children’s needs.

“This can has been kicked down the road for so long, for so many children, and I decided I’ve come this far and I’m going to restart,” Lormand said.

Lormand’s goal is to have the libraries installed on campuses by the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year at the latest. Seed money from Vision St. Landry, the philanthropic arm of St. Landry Parish Economic Development, covered the cost of the initial box design and the nonprofit incorporation fees.

The nonprofit leader is finalizing selections for the organization’s board of directors, expected to be between 10 and 15 people, and wrapping production of the group’s website so fundraising can begin quickly after Literary Roots’ nonprofit status is approved, she said.

Fundraising in the COVID-19 era will look different, but part of Lormand’s plan hinges on businesses sponsoring boxes at schools. The hope is that the sponsorship will move beyond a financial donation and coincide with programming Lormand is developing around the libraries, like book clubs and reading events, the business sponsors and community members can participate in.

Books will be collected through book drives, bulk donations and purchasing is necessary, she said.

Jenkins said the school system is thrilled by the prospect of additional reading opportunities for students. Reading is the foundation of all learning and understanding, whether the subject is science, math or social studies, he said. The more diverse reading materials students are exposed to and the more frequently they read, the better.

“I think it’s a great opportunity,” Jenkins said.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story did not include that Sunset has a community library. The Acadiana Advocate regrets the error.