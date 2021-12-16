Tyler Francis is the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s outstanding graduate. He was among eight award finalists who will be recognized Friday and Saturday during Fall 2021 Commencement ceremonies.
Each spring and fall semester, deans from UL Lafayette’s academic colleges nominate a student as outstanding graduate. Nominations are based on leadership, scholarship and service. An Alumni Association committee interviews candidates and selects one to receive the overall award.
In addition to being the fall semester’s overall honoree, Francis represents the B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration as its outstanding graduate. He is an accounting major. Francis has a 3.96 GPA.
While a member of the U.S. Marine Corps, Francis received a Good Conduct Medal; while in the military, he earned an associate degree in Mandarin Chinese from the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center, a U.S. Department of Defense educational and research institution. Francis also holds an associate degree in general studies from LSUE.
Francis will pursue a master’s degree in accounting, then become a certified public accountant. He is the grandson of Barbara Ann Francis of Arnaudville.
Other Fall 2021 outstanding graduates include:
- Bailey Austin is an outstanding graduate finalist for the College of Education. She is a kinesiology major with a concentration in preprofessional studies. Her GPA is 3.97. She is applying to schools across the country with plans to pursue a doctor of osteopathic medicine degree.
- Sydney Boudreaux is an outstanding graduate finalist for the Ray P. Authement College of Sciences. She is a biology major with a 4.0 GPA. She worked as an emergency room technician at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, helping physicians and nurses treat patients. She plans to attend medical school.
- Noe Fernandez is an outstanding graduate finalist for University College. He is a general studies major with a concentration in natural sciences. Fernandez has a 3.76 GPA. Fernandez intends to earn a private pilot’s license following graduation, with an eventual goal of becoming a commercial airline pilot.
- Wade Johnson is an outstanding graduate finalist for the College of Liberal Arts. He is a psychology major with a 3.97 GPA.
- Grace Marks is an outstanding graduate finalist for the College of the Arts. She is a performing arts major with a 3.97 GPA. Marks will apply for costume design internships this summer, then attend graduate school to study costume design and technology this fall.
- Jase Mayorga is an outstanding graduate finalist for the College of Engineering. He is an electrical engineering major with a 3.72 GPA. Mayorga, a small-business owner, is considering graduate school, working in industry, and opening a larger business.
- Taylor Montoucet is an outstanding graduate finalist for the College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions. She is a nursing major with a 3.41 GPA. Her more than 1,200 hours of community service includes 640 hours at Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital, and Vermilion Behavioral Health Systems. Montoucet plans to work as a critical care nurse following graduation.