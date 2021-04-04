David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy is taking a new approach to help students clear up zeros on assignments: Saturday school.

The school launched the program in early March targeted to students with five or more zeros or incompletes on assignments, and is slated to resume Saturday after a brief hiatus for the end of the nine week period and Easter weekend. Principal Jeff Debetaz said the sessions will be held every other week through May 15.

On Saturday mornings, students and parents report at 8 a.m. and split off. Students go with teachers to work on their unfinished assignments, while the parents meet with administrators to discuss learning strategies to support student success and get individual questions answered for roughly an hour. Then the parents can leave and the students will be released at 11 a.m., Debetaz said.

Participating teachers are compensated out of the school’s tutoring budget, he said.

The principal said Saturday school, while highly encouraged, is optional and there’s no consequence if students don’t attend. Students are selected for the sessions after administrators and teachers review grades each Wednesday and determine if there’s a recovery plan for the student’s zeros and incomplete grades in place, he said.

“I’ve been in education for almost 36 years and there’s been a mindset if a child gets a zero on an assignment, the consequence for not doing that assignment is having a zero. But my philosophy as an educator is that we’re here to teach kids skills, and at some point that skill is going to be a gap in that child’s instruction. We don’t want to have these gaps,” he said.

Debetaz said during a normal school year zeros are addressed during ZAP, zeros aren’t permitted, one of several activity options during “primetime”, a 30-minute skinny period during the day. The skinny period was lost because of COVID-19 changes to the school day, but students can still address zeros during after school tutoring and remediation sessions.

The Saturday option is another chance for students who can’t attend after school tutoring and other remediation opportunities to fix their grades. Debetaz said the response of families that have attended has been positive.

“STEM education is problem solving...that’s what our brand is. STEM education -- we educate children to become problem solvers, so we have to be problem solvers ourselves,” he said.

Maria DelaCroix, whose son is a seventh grader at DTSMA, said she was impressed the school was willing to try a new direction to get through to students. DelaCroix said she’s tried everything with her son to enforce the importance of following through on schoolwork — waking up early, staying up late, hiring tutors, grounding him, and bribing him with treats and allowance, but nothing’s quite worked.

DelaCroix said her son falls outside the parameters to attend the Saturday sessions, but if he’s ever tapped, they’ll be there.

“I couldn’t picture anything better than to be given a time where the kid gets told by somebody other than the parent that you have a job to do. There’s only so much that the school can do, but there’s also only so much that parents can do….I’m so grateful that the school chose not to give up on those kids and really work to do something different and try again,” she said.

Not all parents have responded positively to the new program. One mother, whose daughter attends DTSMA, said she didn’t appreciate how the school approached the Saturday sessions in an announcement to parents. “It is our goal to change the behaviors of students who chose zeros rather than the grades they are able to earn,” the email from Debetaz said.

She said she felt the “verbiage of the announcement was kind of offensive” and came across as a punishment for students and parents, rather than acknowledging students may have reasons for earning zeros other than choosing them and approaching the situation with compassion. She said while not technically mandatory, the school did not represent the sessions as optional.

The mother asked not to be named out of concern her child would be treated differently after she criticized the school.

“I see it as a preservation of this facade, the reputation...It seems like more of an ‘It’s about us’ thing as opposed to a ‘We’re worried about your child’ kind of thing,” she said.