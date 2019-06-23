Come fall, students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette will be able to get up close and personal with campus wildlife when construction on a pier across Cypress Lake is completed.
The 80 to 90-foot long pier is scheduled for completion in early September and will allow students, faculty and guests a more intimate view of the campus’s unique wetland, director of facility planning and construction Scott Hebert said.
UL is the only college in the United States with a managed wetland in the heart of its campus.
Hebert said the design for the pier has been under discussion for roughly three years. The project is part of the school’s master plan and Architects Southwest, who designed the master plan, also handled this project, he said.
Heavy construction on the $500,000 project is expected to wrap up in mid-July and then crews will begin outfitting the pier with handrails, LED lights underneath the structure and other custom design elements. Once completed, the pier will be about 10 to 12-feet wide and able to bear the weight of several hundred people, Hebert said.
Hebert said construction has gone smoothly to date, with between two and 20 crew members working on the site on any given day. Currently crews with J.B. Mouton and Boh Brothers Construction are using a hydraulic crane and vibratory hammer to drive steel piles about 30 feet into the lake bottom.
The piles — pillars that are driven into the ground — are roughly a half-inch thick and a foot in diameter and will form the foundation of the pier. Once secured, steel I-beams will span the length of the bridge. Those will be topped with pre-cast concrete deck panels and finished with wood-look composite decking, Hebert said.
“In essence, you have a highway bridge right here. It’s going to withstand for a long, long time. We wanted something that was going to stand the test of time,” Hebert said.
The deck will be topped with wrought iron handrails, featuring plaques identifying wildlife common to the lake’s ecosystem, he said. The current plan is to have between six and eight plaques mounted along the handrails detailing each species, its background and features, so visitors can identify animals they might encounter there.
“We wanted to give everybody, not just students or people who are familiar with this area, an idea of the wildlife you can see in a habitat like this,” he said.
Being so close to the wildlife, Hebert said protecting students and the campus’s alligators from one another was also a top priority of the project.
Designers with Architects Southwest conceived a double handrail system along the length of the pier, with a secondary handrail about a foot out from the pier that will extend down to the water to prevent alligators from engaging with people on the pier, or vice versa, Hebert said.
“The safety of our students and the wildlife is our No. 1 criteria,” he said.
Hebert said crews are also taking precautions to make the construction process as minimally invasive to the habitat as possible. A temporary floating barrier surrounds the construction site to prevent any possible chemical leaks from contaminating the entire lake.
The barriers also prevent silt deposits disrupted by the pile driving from being transferred throughout the lake, Hebert said.
The pile driving itself comes with its own set of challenges, he said. Crews have set up a temporary pier to access the pilings during construction and the tight radius created by trees and the new student union building made for a squeeze with the crane, Hebert said.
The university also had to acquire a Federal Aviation Administration permit to operate the crane because UL’s campus is directly in line with the east-west runway at the Lafayette Regional Airport. Construction equipment extending 70-feet into the air is in restricted air space, and the crane extends roughly 180 feet to reach the farthest piles in the lake, Hebert said.
In addition to the pier project, adjacent Cypress Lake Plaza will also be outfitted with two steel arbors. The arbors will be 16 feet wide, 32 feet long and 12 feet tall and will include picnic table seating and electrical hookups for events, Hebert said.
The facility planning director said he imagines the combined area being used for events such as Lagniappe Day and other campus celebrations. It’ll also be a great educational tool, he said, with art students using the pier to capture a new perspective of the lake and biology students gathering on the pier for lectures on the local ecosystem.
Hebert said students asked for a pier in previous campus surveys and he hopes when it’s complete the community will feel like the university delivered.
“I think it’s going to be a highlight and become one of the newest landmarks for the university, similar to the fountain in the quad and the welcome wall in front of Martin Hall,” Hebert said.