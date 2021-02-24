Michael McClure’s appointment as interim dean for the College of the Arts at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette will be considered by the system Board of Supervisors on Thursday.
The appointment would be backdated to Jan. 1 and run through Aug. 31, according to a written request by UL Lafayette President E. Joseph Savoie.
McClure has been the college’s associate dean since 2013. He would replace H. Gordon Brooks II, the college’s first dean, who retired after 27 years in the position. Brooks was also the longest-serving arts dean in the United States.
Jonathan Kulp, director of the School of Music and Performing Arts, has been named interim associate dean.
The College of Arts enrolls about 1,000 students and is served by 80 faculty members and staff.
McClure joined the UL Lafayette faculty as a distinguished professor in the School of Architecture and Design in 2001. He previously served in short-term roles on the faculties of LSU, Tulane and Pratt Institute.
He earned a bachelor’s in architecture from Washington University in St. Louis and a master’s at Columbia University.
The UL System staff recommended McClure’s approval as interim dean.
The interim position pays an annual salary of $150,000.