Zombies are real, and by telling you how, Episcopal School of Acadiana senior Anil Cacodcar could win up to $250,000 in college scholarships and a new laboratory for his school.

The zombies in question — misfolded prion proteins — can be found inside humans and other animals, not shuffling around craving human flesh and brains, Cacodcar explains in his video entry to the Breakthrough Junior Challenge.

The zombie prions can attach to and misfold other prions, similar to a zombie bite transforming a human into a member of the undead, and these zombified prions can then lump together. That clump, known as an amyloid, can break apart and disrupt brain function, the teen says.

The ESA senior is hopeful his humorous and informative video will carry him to the top in the Breakthrough Junior Challenge’s seventh annual competition. The global competition challenges teens ages 13 to 18 to create videos up to 3 minutes long breaking down a concept from the life sciences, physics or mathematics in a creative way.

Cacodcar found the competition in spring 2020 while searching for an outlet for his free time during the state’s first COVID-19 stay-at-home order. He said he was enamored with past entrants’ creativity and ability to explain complex topics. While his stop-motion video explaining mRNA vaccines didn’t advance, he was captured by the contest’s premise.

“I think science communication is important because now more than ever we’ve seen that science and the public are really close together,” the teen said.

Cacodcar said he was first exposed to the idea of prions not in his science classes, but in discussion with his French teacher, now retired. The educator was unable to donate blood because of U.S. Food and Drug Administration restrictions on blood donation for people who resided in the U.K. and Europe from the 1980s to early 2000s, among other related restrictions.

The reasoning is tied to prions. Mad cow disease, a degenerative neurological disease in cows, is a prion disease and has a human counterpart; humans can contract the disease through ingesting meat from a diseased cow, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and FDA. Mad cow disease spiked during that period in Europe.

The teen immediately related the prions to zombies, one of his favorite horror and Sci-Fi movie subgenres. When the idea clicked, he knew his gut instinct was a sign that his analogy could resonate with audiences — a video with a dash more “Train to Busan,” his favorite zombie film, than class chemistry documentary was sure to entertain, he said.

“I just like zombie movies. I immediately thought of them. I mean — COVID, murder hornets, what’s the next thing that could happen? A zombie apocalypse,” he said.

The 16-year-old used peer-reviewed research, video lectures and correspondence with scientists to nail down the scientific basis for the video, then ran his plans by his 14-year-old brother to make sure his explanations and graphics were easy to grasp.

“In order to communicate science effectively you need to have something that’s appealing to the eye and appealing to the mind. You can’t go out there spewing a bunch of complicated words that don’t make sense just to sound smart. The artistic element of it was something I don’t get to explore that often and I think it gave me a chance to realize how truly interdisciplinary science is,” Cacodcar said.

Cacodcar estimates he spent 200 or more hours working on the video, from scripting in January to filming, editing and animating for weeks in the summer. The teen tightly scheduled his work, laying out which portion of the video he’d work on each day, and spent hours learning Adobe Illustrator, Adobe After Effects and DaVinci Resolve techniques to use in his work.

While the work schedule was intensive, the 16-year-old kept the tone of his film focused on humor and engagement, using ominous lighting, sound effects, puns and shots of himself to tell the story.

“I think the best comedic elements are ones that are unscripted. Planning jokes can have some appeal but I think the comedic appeal comes from my video editing. I’d say — I look hilarious in this frame, why don’t I zoom in and make an unflattering shot of myself? I think that’s important to keep people engaged,” Cacodcar said.

Each video is judged on illumination, difficulty, creativity and engagement. The public gets a say in who advances through to the final round via the popular vote, whereby people “vote” by giving their favorite semifinalist video a like or other positive reaction on the Breakthrough Junior Challenge’s Facebook page. The deadline for the popular vote is Monday.

If Cacodcar wins, he will receive $250,000 in scholarships to the institution of his choice, as well as a $50,000 prize for his nominated educator, ESA chemistry teacher Rachel Snider, and $100,000 to support a new science laboratory at the school.

“It would be huge,” Snider said of the potential prize money.

The ESA educator acted as a sounding board for Cacodcar’s ideas, encouraging his interest in the zombie angle and giving advice on selecting reputable research sources.

Snider has seen the teen grow from a freshman on the ESA Quiz Bowl team into a quippy, fun, engaged and supportive senior who’s highly involved and leads on campus. The chemistry teacher said more important than the prospect of winning is the message Cacodcar is sending to his peers: embrace creativity and go after the things you’re passionate about.

It’s celebrating learning for the sake of learning, she said.

“I think one of the things we lose with students as they grow up is they stop being able to just be curious about things and learn about things in a way that they do in lower school. When they’re in lower school, we can do these fun projects with them and side tangents. By the time you get to upper school it’s about the GPA and college admissions and it’s about the grade on the test,” the ESA educator said.

Cacodcar said skills he’s learned since enrolling at ESA as an eighth-grader, like patience, time management, perseverance, taking initiative, acting independently and exploring his passions, helped make his entry a success.

“Regardless if I win or not I’ve done something with what ESA has taught me and that’s invaluable,” he said.

The 16-year-old is still planning his next steps after graduation. He plans to pursue a college degree and is looking into programs that take an interdisciplinary approach to the sciences. Cacodcar said he loves seeing the different ways science interacts with the larger world.

For the teen, the joy of science is that it’s a truth-seeking process with considerable freedom.

“There’s a methodology to something but there’s always multiple routes to get somewhere and I think that’s a beautiful part of science. There’s not a procedure every single time to do something. It’s taking initiative and creating your own procedure or designing your own path to discover something or learn about something,” he said.