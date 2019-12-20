ACA.vermilion006.012618.jpg
Buy Now

Superintendent Jerome Puyau is pictured during a meeting of the Vermilion Parish School Board on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Abbeville.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE --

The Vermilion Parish School Board agreed to settle all court cases involving Superintendent Jerome Puyau, according to a report from KATC.

The agreement was reached Wednesday and announced Thursday evening.

Among the terms of the agreement:

  • Puyau will be reimbursed $15,600 for an automobile allowance and $20,000 for attorney fees.
  • Puyau will submit a letter of resignation effective Dec. 31, but will remain employed in a consultant position at his current salary until he's eligible for 30-year retirement on Sept. 28.

The school board voted last week to proceed with the termination process of Puyau.

The board tonight also voted in a new president. Taking over that position in 2020 will be Kibbie Pillette, the current vice president.

View comments