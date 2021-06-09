A new high school is entering the Lafayette education landscape this fall with the opening of Lafayette Renaissance Charter High School.
The expansion is the latest move for the Lafayette Charter Foundation in the parish, which last year opened the high school branch of Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy in Youngsville. The schools are Type 2 public charter schools authorized by the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and operated by Charter Schools USA.
CSUSA State Director Lonnie Luce said high school expansion has always been in their long-term plans; originally CSUSA and the Lafayette Charter Foundation considered establishing one high school centrally located between their Youngsville and north Lafayette elementary campuses, but scrapped that option when transportation struggles became apparent, he said.
Instead, the team got approval from the state to amend their original charter approval to include high school options.
“The [Lafayette Charter Foundation] board really feels the northern part of Lafayette needs educational choices,” Luce said.
The charter high school will operate at the George Dupuis Recreation Center at 1212 East Pont des Mouton Road during its first year while CSUSA prepares to construct the new high school campus, Luce said. Their aim is to open the campus in fall 2022.
The property’s lease agreement was approved by the Lafayette City Council and signed by Mayor-President Josh Guillory and Lafayette Charter Foundation President Mary Louella Riggs-Cook on April 6.
The lease stipulates the Lafayette Charter Foundation will pay $2,678 per month for exclusive use of four classrooms, closet space, an office and bathrooms in the facility during school hours from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. They’ll also pay $2,041 for custodial costs per month and a flat rate of $1,923 for utilities per month, which will be adjusted once the utilities are billed.
They’re also required to reimburse the city $2,350 to make up estimated rental revenue the city will lose because of the school’s exclusive use of the space.
The eventual permanent campus will be in the Couret Farms development where the existing Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy campus resides on Vienne Lane, near but not adjacent to the property. Luce said the planned site is about 20 acres and will include an 850-person campus for seventh through 12th grade students and athletics fields.
The Acadiana Renaissance campus forewent athletic fields because of the nearby Youngsville Sports Complex, but Lafayette Renaissance doesn’t have a comparable public option nearby. The fields will also allow the school to continue its football program, which is currently offered at the K-8 school, into high school, Luce said.
Current Lafayette Renaissance leader Principal Clovis Benoit will be acting principal for the site, while Assistant Principal Angela Thomas will be on site at the Dupuis Center overseeing the high school and about a dozen faculty members, who will be a mix of newly hired educators and staff pulled from the existing school, Luce said.
The CSCUSA superintendent said they’ll look to hire a permanent principal for the new high school once the campus is closer to completion.
“We want to see the whole school continue to grow academically and provide a great public school choice option for those parents and students in that area. It’s going to be a comprehensive school that has everything from the arts to good athletic programs and strong academics. We really look at having a great opportunity to have a choice school that parents can feel very comfortable being in the public school system in that area of the parish,” Luce said.