Eighth and 12th grade public school students are set to return to full-time in-person classes on Feb. 1, the Lafayette Parish School System announced Wednesday.
The school district said other middle and high school students will remain on their current hybrid attendance schedule, with certain days spent in in-person classes and others spent learning at home, until further notice. Elementary school students already attend in-person classes full time.
“We are thankful for the work of our educators in keeping our students safe in schools as learning continues. We encourage everyone to continue doing their part in slowing down the spread of this virus. Please wear masks, limit large gatherings, wash hands, and practice social distancing. These efforts will help our students and staff remain safely in school,” the release said.
The district attempted a full return to in-person learning for middle and high school students in November, but the effort was scrapped after two schools, David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy and Southside High, were closed to in-person learning after a high number of students were quarantined because of exposure to COVID-19 positive individuals.
The district then shifted back to the hybrid approach post-Thanksgiving and for the beginning of 2021.