Parents of several students at L.J. Alleman Middle School are pushing back against the Lafayette Parish School System after they say their children are facing expulsion for participating in a TikTok video trend that’s been overblown.
It’s unclear how many students are involved, but parents interviewed estimated the number stands between 20 and 30. The six parents said they and their children have suffered emotional turmoil since mid-December as they navigate what they described as a changing and opaque discipline process they feel school officials used to inappropriately make an example of their children.
Five asked not to be named out of concern their children would be retaliated against throughout the disciplinary process.
Attorneys Pat Magee and G. Shelly Maturin II are representing several of the families involved and said they view the district’s handling of the cases as troubling.
“They’re making the rules up as they go along…They made some mistakes, as any organization would because this is all new, but the problem is now they don’t want to say that this was wrong. We’re handling these children wrongly, and let’s step back, take a breath and figure out how to fix this for the good of all the kids,” Magee said.
“The actions of the administration at LJ Alleman and that of the Child Welfare Office have been knee jerk and extremely disturbing,” Maturin said in an emailed statement.
The Acadiana Advocate contacted the Lafayette Parish School System for comment but did not receive a response by press time.
At least two TikTok videos are at the center of the controversy.
The six parents said they have not been shown the videos in question by school officials — either when their children were first suspended from campus pending expulsion hearings or afterward as the disciplinary process has unfolded — but believe they’ve pieced together the videos in question.
The videos show two different groups of students dancing and making gestures to different songs, rapper Nardo Wick’s “Who Want Smoke??” and a remixed version of “SPINBACK WERK” by 279empirebeats. One video was shot by members of the girls’ basketball team in a locker room and the second shows a compilation of videos from around L.J. Alleman’s campus.
One video is dated Dec. 2. The second is not dated, but a parent whose daughter is on the girls basketball team said she believes the video was filmed Dec. 15 after basketball practice while their parents held a meeting to discuss the season.
The videos show the children waving and making gestures at the camera, either making finger guns, waving an open hand or using their cellphones to mime a gun as part of the video trend. Similar videos set to the songs can be found on TikTok, including ones that feature college and professional athletes.
“I want to say this on a hill loud and proud, I believe that LPSS is trying to make an example of these kids and make it look like they handled a threat that didn’t even exist,” said Stacy Charles, whose eighth-grade daughter is among the students targeted for discipline.
The six parents interviewed said they were blindsided with phone calls from Alleman school administrators Dec. 16 informing them their children had been involved in a TikTok video and were being cited under discipline code 70, crime of violence assault and battery. They would need to collect their children from school for out-of-school suspensions pending hearings for recommended expulsion.
“It was not assault. It was not battery. It was not violent, and the code that’s being used and the level of the infraction associated with that code is completely unwarranted, unfair and horrible,” one mother said.
The six parents said they believe the harsh response to the videos was colored by larger events happening at the school and around the district the week of Dec. 16.
The parents reported receiving multiple school and district-generated messages referencing inappropriate behavior on campus and rumors of threats that week and their children also informed them of physical fights that occurred at school.
In a Dec. 14 report from KLFY, the TV station reported a student had an altercation with Principal Eric Luquette and a resulting social media post of concern had inspired increased law enforcement presence at the school.
On Dec. 16, after the students were removed from Alleman’s campus, the district sent a notice to parents and the public warning about “a nationwide TikTok trend threatening gun violence in schools” and assuring parents they found “no credible threats directed to any of our schools.” Superintendent Irma Trosclair also warned parents that any threats, including hand gestures, would result in expulsion.
The parents said they believe context is important when viewing the videos and determining appropriate discipline. The video captions, listed hashtags, audio and visuals don’t include explicit threats to the school, target a specific individual or allude to potential violence, they said, and the videos are not related to these larger threats or any supposed “gun challenge.”
“I understand that unfortunately due to the social climate that we live in, we can’t just easily let kids play cops and robbers and shoot ‘em up anymore. It’s not appropriate because it’s such a sensitive topic and with due cause… But there was no threat. Anyone would look at this and feel like there’s nothing of concern,” one parent said.
“I don’t think it’s fair that this country can’t get this school shooting thing under control so you’re just picking out random kids to save face at your school. I don’t agree with that at all,” said a mother whose child on the basketball team was expelled.
The parents said they and their children have been suffering emotional turmoil since Dec. 16. One mother said the stress has caused a persistent increase in her blood pressure that’s required her to start medication. Several said they’re considering enrolling their children in counseling because they’ve gone from positive, high-achieving children to crying often, struggling to sleep and withdrawing.
“[My daughter is] unable to really process this emotionally. I believe that it is affecting her trust for adults around her. She is feeling like she’s not sure if she needs to feel like she’s guilty of something all the time. She’s very unsure of doing something wrong. She does not feel comfortable at school. She feels like she’s being viewed as a criminal and she can’t understand why,” Charles said.
“She cries a bunch, but I tell her everything is going to get better. I try to keep positive, but at the same time I’m in the bathroom crying because I don’t know how this is going to turn out for her,” the mother of one eighth-grader said.
Magee, a Lafayette attorney currently representing three of the children involved in the discipline matter, said he believes the school and Lafayette Parish School System have mishandled the disciplinary process, inconsistently applied procedures and exercised poor communication. The same concerns were echoed by parents interviewed.
Magee said his clients initially received varied communication on the severity of the punishment, inconsistent communication from the district during the process and little explanation at each stage. Similar experiences were shared by families represented by Maturin and another attorney.
Parents interviewed said school officials conducted threat assessments on their children, in accordance with requirements tied to a Code 70 discipline offense. However, parents said they were not informed until after it was conducted, and some not at all, only learning of the assessment when their children informed them they were questioned alone by a school counselor about topics like suicidal thoughts and whether they had access to a weapon in their home.
Only parents whose students had completed their discipline hearings reported receiving a copy of the assessment.
Magee and parents whose children have had hearings already said Luquette and a district-appointed hearing officer changed the offense code applied to the children during the hearing. In each of those cases, it was changed from Code 70 to Code 21: any other serious offense, without reasonable explanation.
In several cases, hearings were pushed back with little notice or explanation, they said.
Stacy Charles’ daughter had her hearing pushed back, and while she was originally told her daughter would remain on suspension pending her hearing, the 13-year-old was instead allowed to return to mainstream class, the mother said. For her, the decision to return the children awaiting discipline to class further undercuts the assertion that the children pose any danger, Charles said.
“[The hearings were] an absolute dog and pony show. The outcome was predetermined. It was a humorous attempt, at best, at due process…All the students received the same outcome. I’m sure some individuals may think that may be the right thing to do, but we don’t believe each student was judged, not only on the merits of their case, but also on prior disciplinary actions as well as their grades,” Magee said.
“My clients understand that their kids did something wrong. And they understand that their kids need to have consequences for their behavior, but every one of their stance is that the consequence does not even come close to fitting the behavior,” he said.
One parent, whose 14-year-old daughter is on the basketball team, said it was difficult seeing her daughter’s hopefulness ahead of her disciplinary hearing Tuesday be crushed when she was expelled for 30 days.
“She loves school. She had ironed her uniform that Friday before because she just knew she was going back… She had her book sack and her Chromebook because she thought she was going back to school. It just didn’t turn out anything like what we expected,” the mother said tearfully.
The parent, and two other families who said their daughters were expelled Tuesday, said they’re appealing the disciplinary decision. The district’s discipline policy dictates parents can appeal their child’s expulsion to the school board within five school days.
Magee said his two clients who’ve had disciplinary hearings are planning to appeal, but the process is not as straightforward. At their hearings, the students’ removal from campus was framed as a “change of placement” rather than expulsion and the attorney and families were informed their appeal would go to the superintendent, not the school board. Magee said they plan to push for a school board hearing.
While the families wait for their appeals to be heard, the expelled students are attending LeRosen Preparatory School, the district’s alternative learning site, virtually. Two mothers expressed concern that the online curriculum is different from Alleman’s curriculum and in some cases the girls are learning completely different material; one parent said her 14-year-old daughter switched from Louisiana history to world history.
The women said they’re scared what the detour will mean for their daughters’ education — How far behind will they be when they return to a mainstream classroom? Will their grades take a hit? How will the expulsion follow them into the future?
The parents of one 13-year-old who was expelled Tuesday said it’s already impacted her high school options.
The eighth-grader, who dreams of becoming a pediatrician, had hoped to attend Lafayette High School’s Academy of Health Careers. Magnet academy applications closed this Wednesday and after applying, the family received an email stating their child was “ineligible…due to discipline,” her mother said.
The damage has also moved beyond the school setting and is impacting the teenager’s reputation in the community, her mother said.
“[People] looking at our kids like they’re bad and like they’re not good kids because they don’t have all the facts and they haven’t seen the video...We’ve had several people that have made comments and now, in our own neighborhood, have stopped our daughter from being around their kids because they heard she was expelled from school,” she said through tears.