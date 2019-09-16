Interim Superintendent Irma Trosclair has appointed Tracy Hypolite as the new transformation school officer. Hypolite earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, a master’s degree from Nicholls State University, and a K-12 Education Leadership Specialist degree from Grand Canyon University.
Hypolite has more than 25 years of experience in the education profession. She has worked with the Louisiana Department of Education providing strategic support to school districts throughout the state. She has also worked in St. John the Baptist School District as the Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction. Her most recent role was a senior program specialist for the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching.
Hyoplite held National Board Certification from 2009-2019 in Literacy: Reading Language Arts in Early and Middle Childhood.