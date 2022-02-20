Desegregation at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette was not voluntary on the parts of the state or the university administration, and any suggestions otherwise would be overblown, an historian said in a public presentation on campus over the weekend.
“In 1954, SLI became the first college in Louisiana to integrate its student body. The first African American students were admitted without incident,” UL Lafayette’s website says. But history Professor Michael S. Martin said the student body of Southwestern Louisiana Institute had been White only in enrollment for its first half-century and its administration had blocked admission of Black students as late as 1953, which was in-step with state segregation law of that time.
It was only after attorneys for four Black applicants for admission — Clara Dell Constantine, Martha Jane Conway, Charles Vincent Singleton and Shirley Taylor — successfully pressed a lawsuit that UL Lafayette desegregated. Seventy-three Black students enrolled in autumn 1954.
Martin and Shawn Wilson, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, were panelists Saturday at UL Lafayette, where the “Carrying on the Dream” exhibit about Martin Luther King Jr. was concluding. Their discussion entitled “A Dream Deferred, Not Denied,” focused on the institution’s desegregation and eventual integration.
Martin said UL Lafayette’s claim of integrating the campus seems “self-congratulatory, and maybe even self-pardoning,” on UL's part. “We cannot forget,” he said, “that the sole reason we were first is because SLI was forced to be.”
Moreover, Martin said, “Black students were allowed on campus, but only to attend class. They could not participate in extracurricular activities, they were not invited to campus events, and they were sometimes even forced to sit behind white students in classrooms. Desegregated, yes. Integrated, no.”
Further, Martin said, while UL Lafayette was spared the racist incidents that occurred on other campuses later — the violent reaction to desegregation in Little Rock public schools in Arkansas, Gov. George Wallace blocking the door to Black students at The University of Alabama, and violence directed at Black students at Ole Miss — UL Lafayette’s desegregation was not “conflict free.”
Desegregation and integration, he said, would not have happened without “Black families and students and lawyers.”
The first incident of racial integration, he said, was probably held at Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Church at UL Lafayette, a couple of years after desegregation.
During a question-and-answer period, Wilson, a 1993 graduate of UL Lafayette, said many people are disconnected from the history of voting rights and desegregation in Louisiana. He said not enough people are familiar enough with King’s legacy, or what it was like to hear King speak on the radio. Americans need to “make a lot of noise” and push back at efforts to limit full voting rights.
King’s funeral hearse was displayed at Blackham Coliseum, site of the panel discussion, part of a display honoring King’s legacy. It closed Saturday.