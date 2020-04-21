The Lafayette Parish School Board will revisit plans to allocate some U.S. Department of Agriculture funding for Southside High Thursday after a full spending plan was panned at last week’s board meeting.

A pitch to utilize the full $683,000 on furniture and athletic facilities failed in a 4-5 vote Wednesday, with board members Elroy Broussard, Justin Centanni, Tehmi Chassion, Kate Bailey Labue and Hannah Smith Mason rejecting the proposal and board members Donald Aguillard, Tommy Angelle, Britt Latiolais and Mary Morrison voting in favor.

Aguillard, whose District 9 includes Southside, has worked with Southside Principal Catherine Cassidy to establish a funding plan since joining the board in January. The former Lafayette superintendent said he expects Thursday’s plan to be more palatable to board members after speaking with his colleagues following Wednesday’s vote.

The new plan would allocate $120,000 to furniture and equipment needs including portable desks, teacher desks, laptops and Chromebooks that would allow Cassidy to convert nontraditional spaces in the school into rotating classroom spaces, Aguillard said.

Cassidy said at the board’s February meeting that by roving teachers and making creative use of nontraditional spaces in the school buildings, Southside could accommodate roughly 2,000 students. The building’s core facilities, such as the cafeteria and bathrooms, were built to accommodate around 2,000 students while the first phase of classrooms was initially estimated to serve about 1,500 students.

As of early February, Southside had 1,660 students enrolled, Cassidy said.

Thursday’s proposal would allow the board to move forward with immediate needs while putting the remaining roughly $563,000 on the back burner. Those dollars were previously pitched to fund a $385,379 restroom and concession stand project for Southside’s sports fields and a $151,936 project to construct dugouts for the baseball and softball teams.

Those sports facilities were the main hangup for many board members, Aguillard said.

Hannah Smith Mason, District 8 representative, said after Wednesday’s vote she preferred to delay allocating the entire funding pot until the school district has a better grasp on possible fall enrollment numbers. Mason, who played soccer at Lafayette High, said she recognizes the importance of school athletics, but was hesitant to spend the money should discussion of temporary buildings need to be revisited.

Mason cited the current economic downturn linked to the novel coronavirus pandemic as a sign public school enrollment could increase more than previously projected.

“Thinking the student population won’t be affected is naïve. I think the people who can afford private schools will dwindle. It seems like that’ll just be the fact of the matter looking at the economic forecast and the stock market. It’s dreary. I think there will be an uptick in public school numbers and a greater reliance on public schools,” she said.

District 6 board member Justin Centanni echoed Mason’s concerns. In a Thursday phone call, Centanni said he would hate to tell constituents the board had to resort to rezoning students to accommodate school capacity because the money had been spent on dugouts.

“It’d be very critical to have the money,” he said. “If we don’t have it available, we’re not going to be able to expand capacity, and if we can’t expand capacity we’ve taken one of the tools away from ourselves to manage the situation and we’ll be forced to rely on rezoning.”

Both mentioned they were more open to partial spending on the furniture and technology needs.

Spending plans for the Southside USDA funds are being reconfigured after a plan to use the funds to install portable buildings on the campus was jettisoned in February. The board in December had approved a plan to install two new portable buildings on the campus.

The portable building plan was scrapped after months of back and forth on how many and what kind of portable classroom buildings could be added to the campus. While the buildings are not needed currently, the board had planned to install the buildings as a precaution should the student population grow enough to strain the existing facilities.