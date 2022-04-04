CROWLEY – Mary Morrison will assume the post of campus director at South Louisiana Community College’s campus in Acadia Parish.
As the campus director, Morrison will oversee campus operations and act as a liaison for new and continuing students, as well as local officials, community organizations, the K-12 school system and the community at large.
Morrison has been employed at South Louisiana Community College for nearly two decades and most recently worked as a Student Success adviser.
She is the first African American woman to serve on the Lafayette Parish School Board and as its first president, was the first African American woman to serve on the Lafayette Consolidated Council and is a former first lady in the city of Scott.
In an issued statement, SLCC said she has a wealth of insight and connectivity that gives her a unique advantage to running a campus.
She was acknowledged as the 2020 SLCC “Everyday Excellence Award” recipient. She plans to work on the Acadian Campus’ connection to the citizens of Crowley to build meaningful relationships and continued success for her students.
One of Morrison’s top priorities will be working with the administration to establish a Community Advisory Board for the campus. This board will provide an opportunity for selected members of the community to meet with SLCC campus leadership and provide advice, general recommendations and information. In addition, Morrison will provide updates on the campus and college to members of the advisory board and work together with the board to develop and execute mutual goals.
Chancellor Dr. Vincent June said Morrison “has a generous spirit and a real commitment to student success. We are excited to have her continue her journey here at SLCC in such a critical capacity.”
Morrison holds a bachelor’s in business administration and a master's degree in education.