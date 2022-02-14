“Carrying on the Dream,” a traveling exhibit on the impact of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on the civil rights movement, will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Blackham Coliseum, 2330 Johnston St., on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus.
The exhibit will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
It includes a display of the hearse that carried King after his assassination on April 4, 1968. Other exhibit features include civil rights artifacts, documentary screenings and assorted art.
Students participating in the Reginald F. Lewis Scholars Program for Black men are helping to coordinate the exhibit tour. At UL, that includes Lewis Scholars Caleb Franklin and JaCaleb Smith.
UL is the last stop of four for the exhibit in Louisiana. The exhibit was hosted previously at Louisiana Tech; Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum in Natchitoches; and the Lake Charles Civic Center.
The funeral hearse is the one that carried King’s remains in Memphis, Tennessee, where King was killed in 1968.
There were three services held for King: one in Memphis; one at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where King had served as pastor; and one at Morehouse College in Atlanta, which King entered as a student at 15 years old in 1944.
Other Black History Month events at UL include:
- The "Knowledge Makes a Man Unfit to be a Slave" lecture, which will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Ernest J. Gaines Center. The focus will be on the value of Black education and academic institutions. Aaisha Haykal will lead the virtual event. Haykal is manager of Archival Services at the Avery Research Center for African American History and Culture at the College of Charleston. The event is free, but registration is required.
- A screening of the documentary film “A Crime on the Bayou” will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Gaines Center. A discussion about the film, which centers on racial injustice during desegregation, will follow the screening. The event is free.
- The “A Dream Deferred, not Denied: Desegregation of Higher Education” forum, which will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Blackham Coliseum. Michael Martin, UL Lafayette history professor, and Shawn Wilson, secretary of Louisiana’s Department of Transportation and Development, will host. The event is free.
- The "Celebration of Black History Month" event will begin at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23, in the Student Union Courtyard. It will feature a candlelight procession followed by music, dance and other performances by students. The event is free.