“Carrying on the Dream,” a traveling exhibit on the impact of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on the civil rights movement, will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Blackham Coliseum, 2330 Johnston St., on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus.

The exhibit will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

It includes a display of the hearse that carried King after his assassination on April 4, 1968. Other exhibit features include civil rights artifacts, documentary screenings and assorted art.

Students participating in the Reginald F. Lewis Scholars Program for Black men are helping to coordinate the exhibit tour. At UL, that includes Lewis Scholars Caleb Franklin and JaCaleb Smith.

UL is the last stop of four for the exhibit in Louisiana. The exhibit was hosted previously at Louisiana Tech; Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum in Natchitoches; and the Lake Charles Civic Center.

The funeral hearse is the one that carried King’s remains in Memphis, Tennessee, where King was killed in 1968.

There were three services held for King: one in Memphis; one at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where King had served as pastor; and one at Morehouse College in Atlanta, which King entered as a student at 15 years old in 1944.

Other Black History Month events at UL include: