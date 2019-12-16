Milton Elementary will be closed Tuesday as power is turned off on the campus to make electrical repairs.
On Monday, the school operated with limited electricity in certain areas and all students were accommodated with bag lunches. The school dismissed one hour earlier than normal Monday along with the rest of schools in the Lafayette Parish School System because of severe weather risks.
The school's band concert will still be held Tuesday evening as scheduled at Angelle Hall.
Classes will resume at Milton Elementary Middle School on Wednesday.