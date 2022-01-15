The Lafayette Parish School Board officially embarked on its redistricting process Wednesday after 2020 Census results showed population shifts in existing board districts will require representation lines to shift ahead of the board’s next election cycle in 2023.

The numbers, analyzed by Mike Hefner of Geographic Planning and Demographic Services in Duson, showed population shifts in districts one, three, four, six and nine that fell outside an acceptable range of +/- 5% of the average district population number, calculated at 26,861 people.

Districts one, three, four and six saw declines of 10% or more, while district nine’s population now stands 56% over the accepted average.

Districts three and four are both minority majority districts on Lafayette’s northside represented by Elroy Broussard and Tehmi Chassion, respectively. They saw their populations fall 6,129 and 5,374 people below the average district population, respectively, according to documents on the school board agenda.

Predictably, the greatest change occurred in the southern portion of Lafayette around the Youngsville area, which in the past 10 years has become the fastest growing municipality in the state, impacting District 9 represented by Donald Aguillard.

Hefner said evening out the number of constituents in each district will require boundary adjustments across the board.

“You’re going to have a ripple effect. Those districts around [District 9] have to come in to relieve that population, which leaves them high, which means the districts on the other side of them are going to have to come into those middle districts to help relieve that. It’s about balancing. Plus, we have to maintain the viability of two majority minority districts, three and four, so it’s not just a matter of moving lines to get the right numbers, it’s the right kind of numbers,” Hefner said.

Hefner was formally hired as the demographer for the board’s redistricting work Wednesday, inking a $25,550 contract to handle the design of the new districts, town halls for pubic input, the formal adoption process and reporting to the state and federal governments once district boundaries are agreed upon. Hefner is under contract for similar work around the state.

The demographer is also a former Lafayette Parish School Board member, serving as the elected District 5 board member from 1991 to 2010, per Louisiana Secretary of State records.

Hefner said he’ll present initial mock-ups of district lines that meet all state and federal requirements, then will host workshops for board members and the public to give feedback and recommend adjustments to the district lines until a final version is approved.

“You have the legal responsibility to adopt, but it’s really [the public’s] plan. It’s good to get that input into them,” Hefner told the board.