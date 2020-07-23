The Lafayette Parish School Board voted narrowly Wednesday to advance its initial reopening plan after hours of back and forth and impassioned urging from about a dozen parents and teachers to consider a virtual approach or delayed start.

With the board’s vote, students will return to classes in a hybrid schedule on Aug. 17, with students split into groups alternating in-person classes and virtual coursework. Families concerned about safety can consider the Lafayette Online Academy, a fully virtual, self-guided learning system, as an alternative to in-person classes.

District 4 board member Tehmi Chassion tested the waters Wednesday and pushed various amendments to significantly alter the school return plan without success. He raised concerns about the rising number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and the likelihood of schools becoming a vector for virus spread once open.

“This probably is the most important decision we’ve made as a school board ever,” Chassion said.

Pamela Thibeaux shared similar concerns.

The grandmother said she recovered from COVID-19 roughly 33 days ago and she’s concerned physically reopening schools will put her 15 school-age grandchildren at unnecessary risk for infection. She said she doesn’t want the children, ages five to 16, to experience the intense abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting and headaches she did while infected.

“Who can expect children to endure that pain if it’s that hard for an adult? Last night, my 11-year-old grandson looked at me and said, ‘Mawmaw, I’m scared to go back to school. I want to be home schooled.’ He’s scared because he quarantined with me and saw what I went through,” she said.

The voting was complicated by District 6 board member Justin Centanni’s absence; Centanni remained home as a safety precaution after a family member was potentially exposed to COVID-19.

Each key vote – on motions to delay the start of school and shift to a fully virtual start – was split 4-4. Chassion switched his votes to abstention to avoid Centanni having to appear in person to break the tie, noting Centanni expressed his support for an Aug. 17, hybrid school start.

Hannah Smith Mason, District 8 board member, guided the effort to pass the existing plan. Mason said after the meeting that days earlier she had been closer to Chassion’s perspective, but after discussions with Centanni and others decided moving forward is the best path currently.

Mason said she supports the existing plan because it provides families with options for student learning and allows the school district to keep moving forward, but it can also be reconsidered at a moment’s notice if the COVID-19 situation worsens before the start of school.

“I know Tehmi is a chemist, but I’m very much a realist. Our world is not without risks…We all took a chance driving here. We all take risks every step of our day,” Mason said during the meeting.

Pearson Cross, University of Louisiana at Lafayette Associate Dean of the College of Liberal Arts, questioned why the district would reopen when cases are rising rapidly and viral spread is more common, meanwhile in March schools closed for a limited number of cases in another parish.

“I love the plan…it’s a great plan. I just don’t think the situation in terms of the pandemic warrants anything but virtual right now and I think it’s rash to pursue a Phase 2 plan when frankly we’re in a Phase 1 situation,” Cross said.

Chassion several times referenced a statement from Dr. Tina Stefanski, Louisiana Department of Health Region 4 medical director, who said earlier in the meeting she’s unaware of any other country that’s opened schools with the number of cases that are currently circulating in the state and region.

Stefanski contributed to review of the district’s reopening plan and expressed confidence in the district’s commitment to keeping students and staff safe, despite the unknowns.

While the plans look great on paper, the reality may be quite different, Erin May said. May read a letter from a high-risk colleague, who raised concerns about the ability of existing school infrastructure to support proposed sanitation protocols and social distancing.

“The overall physical condition of LPSS’ facilities have been neglected for years due to underfunding. LPSS could not keep its facilities properly cleaned and maintained prior to the pandemic and we believe LPSS’ past behavior is the best way to predict its future,” May read.

Julia Reed, president of the Lafayette Parish Association of Educators, praised the hard work put into the existing plan but challenged the push to return and said the additional stress educators feel around their and their family’s health and safety will make it difficult to best serve students in person.

While virtual learning will be difficult, teachers can find a way, she said.

“I’ve always taught low income and minority students, and they’ll be the ones that most likely suffer underneath the hybrid model. I would ask again that you reconsider them because they’re important and I love them. I can’t wait to see them again, but I don’t know if I can bear the thought of one of them being hurt if I brought the virus to school,” Reed said, her voice cracking through tears.

Wednesday morning, Reed released results from an LPAE member survey, showing 64.7% of the 450 respondents felt a virtual school option is the safest while 78.2% supported pushing the start of school until after Labor Day. LPAE represents around 1,000 educators in Lafayette Parish, she said.

In a district survey this summer, 31.2% of the roughly 2,400 staff respondents selected virtual learning as their top school reopening option, while 27.6% chose the hybrid model and 42.2% selected in-person classes.

Lafayette NAACP President Marja Broussard also spoke out in concern for Black and marginalized students. She said the NAACP “strongly opposes the reopening of brick and mortar schools” because of the heightened safety risks for Black students, but also because of the mental health repercussions and trauma that will be inflicted if school is started and then suddenly ripped away from the students again.

At the end of debate and public comment, Chassion cautioned patience and for people – whether pleased with the board’s decision or angered by it – to temper their feelings and understand that things could change before classes begin in mid-August.

“This thing is going to fluctuate and as it gets closer these trends may go up, they may go down, and things my change. If you get what you want tonight as far as starting school, it still may end up changing at a later date,” Chassion said.