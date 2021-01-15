The Lafayette Parish School Board extended the use of COVID-19 leave days through June 30 at a special meeting Wednesday.

The extension was approved in a 7-0 vote; board members Hannah Smith Mason and Kate Bailey Labue were absent from the meeting. The measure extends employees’ use of 10 COVID-19 sick days through June 30. The additional leave days were required for certain employers, including public school districts, under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020.

The Act provided tax credits to some businesses to cover the cost of the additional paid leave days, but the requirement expired Dec. 31 and recent federal relief measures have not addressed the extension of COVID-19 specific paid leave. The school district doesn’t receive those tax credits or other reimbursement for the additional paid leave, instead covering the leave from their accounts, LPSS Chief Administrative Officer Jennifer Gardner said.

Billy Guidry, LPSS assistant superintendent of business services, said the funds come from the district’s substitute teacher account. He estimated the district has spent $1 million covering employees’ COVID-19 sick days and hiring substitute teachers to cover their work while they are on leave.

Gardner said district administrators and board members backed the extension because they want employees to feel supported during this demanding time and have the relief of a leave cushion should they become ill, have to quarantine after exposure or care for a family member.

“Our employees have been so tremendous, from teachers to paras, to bus drivers to everyone here at the central office, and we wanted to continue to support them, which is why we recommended it to the board. We’re definitely in all our employees’ corners….We are so thankful for the amount of work, time and energy everyone is putting in to make this the most successful year that we can have,” Gardner said.

The extension specifies the COVID-19 leave days cover from Jan. 1 to June 30, so anyone who may have taken personal leave or sick days for a COVID-19 related absence between Dec. 31 and the board vote will be properly credited, she said.

Gardner said the school district specially codes the COVID-19 absences in their system. First, an employee submits their leave period as a personal or sick day leave, with a note that it’s related to COVID-19. Then, the employee services department verifies the absence with the employee and it’s specially coded in their system. Employees are able to see the number of COVID-19 leave days they’ve taken on their personal portals, she said.

Julia Reed, president of the Lafayette Parish Association of Educators, said the extension is a necessity to protect employees’ personal and sick leave days. If all existing leave days were sucked up by mandated quarantines, employees could be stuck taking unpaid days off for family health issues and other necessities. That’s pay many families can’t afford to lose, she said.

“Before the pandemic most people didn’t have $500 for an emergency and teachers are just like everybody else. It’s important they don’t have to use their personal days,” Reed said.

“You’re looking at like $200 or $300 for some people. Whenever you’re thinking about somebody like a paraeducator, what the public might know as a teacher’s assistant, that is a lot of money. Some of them make less than $20,000 a year. So losing $100, $50, $20 -- that’s a big deal when you make $20,000 a year,” she said.

Reed and LPAE Vice President Jema Cedillo asked the school board to consider implementing a policy that would not dock employees’ number of available COVID-19 leave days if the quarantine period is necessitated because of an in-school interaction. Reed said some employees, like paraeducators who assist with note taking for children and special education teachers, struggle to maintain six feet of distance from their pupils because of necessary job tasks, even when safety is prioritized.

Cedillo said ideally the COVID-19 days would buoy employees if they’re exposed to COVID-19 in the community or have a family member exposed and cannot report for work.

While the idea wasn’t incorporated into Wednesday’s motion, District 6 board member Justin Centanni proposed district administrators compile data on the number of COVID-19 sick days employees have taken, how many employees have taken all 10 leave days and other factors, to further study the issue and consider adjustments in the future.