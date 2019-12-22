The New Year is a time for fresh starts, and when students return to Martial F. Billeaud Elementary on Jan. 6, it’ll be their first time setting foot on the fully completed school campus.
The Broussard elementary school opened to students in August, but construction crews remained on campus through the first semester completing a classroom wing, the library, auditorium and a perimeter fence that allows the school to cordon off sections of the carpool area during the day to expand the playground space.
Kyle Bordelon, the director of facilities and planning for the Lafayette Parish School System, said the wing was always on a later schedule than other areas of the complex. The school was originally slated to include kindergarten through fifth-grade classes, but when the project estimates came in under budget, the school system saw an opportunity to add pre-K.
The pre-K wing was added to the construction order several months into the project, he said.
The completed two-story campus is more than 98,000 square feet and includes 41 full-size classrooms and four half-size classrooms, including planned computer labs and a music room. The school also has a library, an auditorium with a folding partition wall that opens into the cafeteria, science labs and band space, he said.
Contractors with Trahan Construction completed major construction on the school’s final wing in early December and is wrapping up small final touches, Principal Christy Hayes said. The completed wing includes four classrooms, two downstairs for the school’s pre-K classes and two upstairs that are currently undesignated spaces.
As the school continues to grow, the plan is for one to become a computer center while the other can accommodate various needs, possibly 4-H club meetings, student government or other school activities. They’re taking things slow and assessing the needs day by day, she said.
“I’ve always been at schools where we had butler buildings and we were always wondering where we were going to put the next new teacher that’s hired. Right now, I feel like I can breathe,” Hayes said. “It’s nice to have the freedom to move people where they need to be. I know we’re lucky.”
Pre-K teachers Crissy Roberts and Ashley Minvielle are thrilled to be moving into their permanent classrooms. The educators have been leading their 20-student classes in an empty fifth-grade classroom and a multipurpose space. Throughout the semester they donned hard hats and joined the construction crew to catch peeks at the new additions to their classrooms.
Seeing the construction process from beginning to end has ramped up their excitement, they said.
“We’re trying to be patient but we’re just so excited after seeing the finished product,” Minvielle said.
Minvielle has already started organizing and boxing books to move between her current space and permanent classroom. In early January, the women will have help from janitorial staff and other faculty to move their book centers, play centers, tables, instructional materials and other furniture into place.
The new spaces will have in-classroom bathrooms and more space for play-based learning and one-on-one time with the students. The teachers aren’t the only ones looking forward the transition: their students have been eagerly awaiting the move after hearing about the classrooms from Roberts and Minvielle, they said.
“It’s like their Christmas gift,” Roberts said.
“I don’t think they’ll truly understand it until they get in there and say, ‘woah,’” Minvielle said.
‘Woah’ is the response the school’s students had when the library opened in late October, librarian Lauren Deville said. Deville said she teared up when the protective paper covering the library’s windows was removed and she saw the children peering in for the first time.
“It felt like all our hard work had paid off. It’s the reason we do all this,” she said.
Before the library opened, Deville wheeled carts of books to each classroom for reading time. She said while the roving library provided a good opportunity to meet the children in their environment and build relationships with the teachers, it’s nice to have a permanent home.
Hayes said the first semester was all about adapting. Teachers were moved where they were needed, and change was frequent as the new team settled in. The school has hit its stride, she said, but that wouldn’t have been possible without the support and patience of parents.
“I don’t think we could’ve done it without our community support. They were patient with us. We had to iron out kinks in the beginning and change as things progressed, then change again as things progressed in a different way and change again as they progressed even more,” Hayes said.