Construction companies were assigned to three Lafayette Parish School System rebuilding projects on Wednesday, pushing the planned schools into the next phase of development.
J.B. Mouton LLC was named the construction manager at risk for the Carencro Heights Elementary and Prairie Elementary overhauls, while the Lemoine Company was appointed the construction manager at risk to rebuild the Truman Early Childhood Education Center in a unanimous vote at Wednesday’s school board meeting.
The companies were chosen after applications were scored by a five-person selection committee and finalists were interviewed.
Architects for the projects have also been named — Grace Hebert Curtis + DLR Group for Truman, Barras Architects for Carencro Heights and Poché Prouet Associates for Prairie.
The school system plans to move Truman from 200 Clara Street to a 10.5 acre property at the intersection of North University Avenue and West Willow Street, which the board approved purchasing for $2.3 million in December.
The construction is being supported by $26.5 million in ESSER III funds, or Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, from federal COVID-19 aid; the project qualifies because a new campus will meet COVID-19 safety and health standards in ways the existing campus cannot without physical improvements.
Carencro Heights and Prairie, together with Lafayette High, are the first schools being rebuilt after the school board began saving recurring dollars to support bond sales to fund major construction projects. The plan was put in place after a 2017 sales tax proposal to fund facilities improvements failed.
Each of the schools were flagged for replacement in the district’s 2010 facilities master plan.
The school board has taken steps to line up Northside High to be next on the list of schools to replace; in December, the board approved adding the high school and money previously allocated for improvement to the line item already in place for Carencro Heights, Lafayette High and Prairie.
Carencro Heights will be rebuilt at its current site and on a 10.5-acre adjacent property the school board purchased in 2018.
Prairie will be rebuilt at a new site, moving from its current location at the intersection of West Congress Street and Ambassador Caffery Parkway to a 22-acre property in the 1100 block of Rue de Belier the board purchased in 2018.
The Carencro Heights and Prairie projects are each estimated to cost $22 million, per Wednesday’s school board agenda.