Lafayette's First Baptist Christian School celebrated its first graduating class Saturday at First Baptist Church. Established in 1986, the school in downtown Lafayette has grown to more than 300 students representing pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade from all over Acadiana.
Nine students were in the inaugural graduating class.
"God has blessed us with committed parents and faculty, and we are thankful for each of these students who are the pioneers of our growing high school," Principal Susan Emerson said of the school's growth.