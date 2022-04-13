A state Board of Regents program that starts July 1 will prepare Louisianians for high-demand, high-wage jobs while bolstering or growing enrollment at South Louisiana Community College and other two-year schools.
The M.J. Foster Promise Program will provide financial assistance to eligible Louisianians 21 or older on a first-come, first-served basis. The goal: To encourage those students to earn a two-year degree or other credentials to align with Louisiana workforce needs in high-demand jobs in industry, construction, healthcare, information technology, manufacturing and transportation and logistics.
“Mike Foster was an advocate for two-year training since he was governor,” said Collise DuPont, associate director of admissions at SLCC. He said the college has had “an uptick in applications” since the program was first announced in 2021. Funding becomes effective July 1, the first day of the fiscal year.
Eligible programs at SLCC include 29 programs in the credit and non-credit sides of instruction. They include training for commercial drivers, electricians, emergency medical technicians, nursing and nursing assistants, power linemen, welders and more.
The program will be funded statewide with $10.5 million this year, and 800 applications have been made. SLCC spokesperson Anne Falgout said students enter SLCC in “two lanes” — credit and non-credit training — and both are covered in eligible programs. Among students who might benefit from the program are those whose employment was adversely affected by the pandemic and students who want to find a better job to support themselves and their families.
The program is available to eligible Louisianians 21 and older who qualify for financial support to earn their credentials or degrees. The M.J. Foster Promise Program will be a “last-dollar” award, which means that students must first submit their Free Application for Federal Student Aid paperwork to prove their eligibility for federal assistance.
The M.J. Foster program will help bridge the gap between federal funding and demonstrated need. Full-time students are eligible for $3,200 per award year or a total of $6,400 over three years. The state says, “The award amount will be applied to any balance for tuition and fees after all federal, state and institutional aid has been applied.”
Nancy Roy, SLCC’s director of client relations and student recruitment, said some non-credit students can qualify for the Promise Award for eligible programs that last from as short as three weeks to a year. That creates a new avenue for financial aid for students in training on “the workforce side.” She said some students may be rejoining the workforce or trying to development new skills.
Carnesiha Walker, manager of customer service in SLCC’s financial aid office, suggested that non-traditional nursing students may pursue funding more so than other students. In some cases, nursing students run out of financial aid or may not qualify. She also said she expects many students interested in allied health or information technology will apply.
Falgout said the M.J. Foster Promise Award goals align with state and local efforts to accelerate the number of Louisianians who gain credentials or complete programs for high-wage jobs by 2030 and 2025, respectively.
DuPont said to qualify, students should contact SLCC. They will get assistance in applying to the college, applying for federal aid and for the Foster Promise program. SLCC officials said there are no SAT or ACT qualifications.
“This really changes your life,” Roy said of the credentials program. “It changes your children’s lives. This is life-changing money and community changing money.”
It may also boost SLCC enrollment. The state is promoting the program and has been contacting some 14,000 people who’ve expressed an interest in the college.
Murphy James “Mike” Foster was governor of Louisiana from 1996 to 2004. The two-year Louisiana Community and Technical College System was created during his administration and he championed workforce training.
Learn more by contacting mjfoster.promise@la.gov or contact SLCC’s admissions office at admissions@solacc.edu.
Or call the admissions office at 333-521-9000.