UL officials said five students have tested positive for the virus in the first week of fall semester classes, all commuters who don't live on campus.

The students are quarantining off campus, according to UL spokesman Eric Maron.

There are also three cases of employees who have COVID-19, including a faculty member, Maron said.

He said none of them have been on campus during the past two weeks.

He also said that employees — that includes faculty and staff — are not charged sick time for COVID-19.

“We’re asking students and everyone to work together to keep everyone healthy,” Maron said recently. “The best way to do that is to follow the protocols that we all know.”

Students are required to wear masks at all times on campus and only student residents are allowed in the dorms at any time.

He said there would be no dorm parties, common areas in the dorms are closed and the recommendation is that people mingle outdoors and stay in small groups — three or four.

Interim housing director Dawn Miller said recently the school expected some 2,600 residential students — that’s the determined capacity — to live in the dorms, less than the 3,000 available spots so that each dorm can have some space to quarantine students should they become ill with COVID-19. There will be designated quarantine space in every residence hall.

The semester is scheduled to end at Thanksgiving, in advance of flu season.