This week’s nasty weather didn’t deter supporters of Lafayette High School choral teacher Holly Grefe from gathering to surprise Grefe as she was awarded a national teaching prize from travel company WorldStrides.
About 100 students, Lafayette High faculty members and parents gathered in the school gymnasium Friday to celebrate as WorldStrides CEO Bob Gogel presented Grefe with the company's annual Teacher of the Year award, gifting the choral director an all-expenses paid trip for two anywhere in the world.
Grefe said she was at a loss for words. Schools were closed Friday because of inclement weather, and knowing her students, co-workers and friends gathered on a day-off humbled her, she said. A parent even video called Grefe’s sister Amber in Minneapolis so her family could share in the surprise.
“You work every single day and you don’t know if you’re making that big of an impact, and for it to all come together at one time is overwhelming, and so joyful,” Grefe said.
She said she's considering South Africa for her prize trip because of the country's strong choral sound and vibrant music.
Grefe’s husband, Craig Andrus, lured her to the gymnasium under the guise of getting sushi. Andrus said he knew about the award for weeks but managed to keep the secret under wraps because he knew it meant as much to her students as it did his wife, he said.
“It was hard keeping it under my hat, but I knew all of these people wanted to celebrate with her, particularly her students. It was worth it,” Andrus said.
WorldStrides is a student travel company that organizes events and academic travel opportunities for school groups of all ages. The company received 750 nominations nationwide for this year’s competition, and Grefe was selected from a class of five finalists, CEO Bob Gogel said.
“It impressed us that she’s so well-connected to the kids. As you heard her today, it’s not a job for her, it’s a life’s calling. She stimulates that passion and excitement every day,” Gogel said. “Holly just had something special.”
Grefe has taught choir in southwest Louisiana for 24 years. She started her career as a choral director in Acadia Parish working with Teach for America while finding her path post-college, she said.
She went on to earn her teaching certificate from McNeese State University by driving back and forth nights and during the summer, and fell in love with teaching, Grefe said.
She moved to Lafayette High School 20 years ago, earned a master’s degree in music education and choral directing from Florida State University, and built a legacy program at Lafayette High, welcoming generations of siblings and new students alike.
“There’s a place for everyone,” she said.
Grefe said she works to build a community environment that fosters confidence in her students. Performing requires courage, practice and a sense of self-confidence that helps students succeed far beyond high school, she said.
The choral veteran said she believes in working to achieve ever higher goals. Grefe constantly challenges herself to be creative and top her previous years’ efforts for the group’s numerous performances, including a fall show, holiday and spring concerts, and master classes with visiting composers, she said.
She also believes in teaching her students more than how to sing. Grefe said she stresses the importance of developing a strong work ethic and learning to plan, execute a vision and follow through. Each year, her students are responsible for devising and executing parents’ night out events for local families, she said.
Beyond that, Grefe also takes her students on at least one out-of-state trip each year. She said travel provides some of the best learning opportunities to students and pushes them to look beyond what they know. Grefe said she's worked with WorldStrides on at least 15 trips over the years.
She’s constantly fighting to do more for her students because her classroom structure allows for freedom precluded by tests and standardized work in other classes, she said.
“I can take them so much further because there’s no such thing as boundaries,” Grefe said. “It takes a lot of courage to do all the extras. I hope that by seeing me go the extra mile for them they’ll do that for their own children.”
It’s evident Grefe’s goals for her classroom have come to fruition after speaking with her students.
Cameron Choate, a 17-year-old junior at Lafayette High, said he was hooked on choir after attending his first concert freshman year. Choate was reserved and unengaged with the campus community before, and choir opened him up to a whole new group of people, he said.
Grefe built the second family the teenager didn’t know he needed, Choate said.
“It’s really wonderful what she does,” he said.
It was a similar experience for 16-year-old sophomore Chloe Fontenot. She came to Lafayette High from a smaller private school and said the large public school’s environment was overwhelming at first. Grefe’s choral class helped her make friends and fall in love with the school, she said.
“High school is hard. When we have people like her that we see on a day-to-day basis it makes you think, ‘OK, maybe I can get through this,’” Fontenot said.
The comfort Grefe provides students and the sense of care not only make students feel safe, but pushes them to succeed, Callie Ancelet said. The 16-year-old junior said Grefe’s attention sharpens the students and helps them become more diligent, engaged and confident students and individuals.
“She never stops with us. There’s always a diligence and determination to make us the best we can possibly be, not just in her eyes, but for our own personal goals. She wants us to achieve every single one,” Ancelet said. “She does whatever she can inside the classroom and outside the classroom to make that happen for us.”
Junior Emilie Comeaux is a legacy choir member, following in the footsteps of her older sister to perform in Grefe’s choir. The 17-year-old said Grefe inspired her to pursue a career in music education and has given her purpose. She said she aspires to be like Grefe in her career.
“Knowing what teachers go through and how much they deserve that they don’t get, and how much she does that she’s doesn’t have to, it’s really nice to see her finally get some recognition for that,” Comeaux said.