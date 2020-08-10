A woman who petitioned for the dismissal of a parish priest in Erath has been fired herself, generating a new, national petition effort.
St. Dominic Savio Catholic High School in Austin, Texas, fired its former girls’ basketball coach Ashlie Langlinais on July 9, apparently citing her efforts to remove the Rev. Andre Metrejean from his position as pastor at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath.
Langlinais, a former parishioner at the Erath church and a native of Erath, took exception to Metrejean’s statement published June 28 on the parish website that opposed an effort by the New Orleans Saints football team to celebrate gay rights during Gay Pride Month.
Langlinais, who is married to a woman, initially circulated a petition to remove Metrejean from his pastoral role for his comments and collected 428 signatures of those in agreement. But a Christian activist group picked up the cause and gathered 12,000 signatures of support for Langlinais’ cause. Langlinais attempted to deliver the petitions to Most Rev. Douglas Deshotel last Thursday, but instead left them in a drop box because the diocesan office was closed.
Metrejean’s supporters distributed their own petition in support of the pastor, collecting more than 5,000 signatures.
Langlinais confirmed that she was dismissed from her part-time coaching job at Dom Savio, apparently because of her petition efforts against Metrejean. In an email communication from the school’s president and principal, she said, she was told her dismissal was due to “the very manner that you are making demands of a neighboring diocese and its bishop.” That, she said, marked the sole communication between her and the school.
“I never had an opportunity to discuss it with them,” Langlinais said of the school president, Dr. Joan Wagner, and principal, Dr. Enrique Garcia. She said she believed that there was a “lack of due process.”
Garcia declined to answer emailed questions from The Advocate, citing employer-employee confidentiality.
More than 60 people, most of them supporters of Metrejean, showed up last week when Langlinais dropped off her petition to the diocese. She said she’d seen suggestions that people in the Lafayette diocese were intent on contacting her school in Austin about her petition.
Langlinais said that she had been “open” at Dom Savio about her marriage, which occurred more than six years ago in Maine, and had brought her wife with her to school events. She said neither parents nor students made any open objections to her or her marriage. She had also been quoted in local publications about her life and a photo of Langlinais and her wife had appeared in a magazine.
Langlinais played basketball at Teurlings High School in Lafayette and in Erath, where she earned local honors for playing basketball. She said she attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette but did not play basketball there. She also did some coaching with younger players locally in Austin.
She said the school distributed a “vague email” that told players and parents she would not be returning for the 2020-21 school year. Some players and parents had contacted her in support, she said.
Faithful America said it was seeking 5,000 signatures nationwide to support Langlinais.
The petition is aimed at convincing Most Rev. Joe S. Vasquez, bishop of Austin, to stop “unjust firings” and to allow students to form an “affinity group” for students who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer.