Twelve Lafayette educators will be highlighted Tuesday at a virtual awards ceremony for the 2021 Teacher Awards.

The educators, from Lafayette public, private and charter schools, were among 750 educators nominated for this year’s awards cycle in the elementary, middle and high school categories. Roughly 1,700 nominations were sent in from students, parents, fellow teachers and community members, United Way of Acadiana Director of Community Engagement Blair Green said.

A top finalist will be named in each category during an hourlong virtual ceremony streamed on United Way of Acadiana’s Facebook page on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The event, hosted by Scholastic Kid Reporter Zhoriél Tapo and Lucas Kelso, a student performer with Wonderland Performing Arts, will be primarily pre-recorded, with a few programming surprises. Green said student hosts felt like a fun and touching nod to the impact the teachers have on their pupils every day.

Students, friends and loved ones are encouraged to watch along and post encouraging notes to the teachers in the chat box on the livestream or in posts tagged with #2021TeacherAwards, which will be displayed on the United Way of Acadiana’s landing page for the Teacher Awards, she said.

“I think as a teacher and finalist, watching it and knowing a few hundred people are also watching it with me — there’s something to that. We’re encouraging people to engage in the chat on Facebook and to let the teachers know how much you appreciate the work they’ve done. If I’m at home, being reached on a virtual level helps make it special,” Green said.

The elementary finalists are Leah Fusilier of Carencro Catholic Elementary School, Leslie Gossen of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Elementary School, Toynette LeDay of Myrtle Place Elementary and Tara Yergeau of Woodvale Elementary School.

The middle school finalists are Marie Desplanque of Paul Breaux Middle School, Nicole Hebert of Youngsville Middle School, Jason Muller of L.J. Alleman Fine Arts Magnet Academy and Travis Vallier of Judice Middle School.

The high school finalists are Ryan Gray of John Paul the Great Academy, Kelly LaMaison of Teurlings Catholic High School, Marquis Newsome of David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy and Therese Seghers of John Paul the Great Academy.

The finalists were chosen in a two-tier process by teams of United Way, Lafayette Education Foundation and Love Our Schools board and advisory team members.

“The finalists are the ones that really reach their students in unique ways. You could tell that their impact was beyond the classroom and regardless of the number of nominations, you could really tell the impact for the student writing….Especially this year, they’ve taken on their role and really understood it was even more significant this year with students who had been through a rough time,” Green said.

This is the first year United Way of Acadiana is hosting the Teacher Awards. Begun in the late 1990s by the Lafayette Education Foundation, the ceremony and awards program typically celebrates Lafayette’s public, private and charter school educators with a red carpet gala. While the COVID-19 pandemic made a large gathering difficult, United Way felt it was more important than ever to show gratitude to local teachers, Green said.

“For our team it’s been more rewarding than we could have even imagined to celebrate teachers this school year,” she said.