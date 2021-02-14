The novel coronavirus pandemic has increased demand for certified medical providers in key areas, and the Lafayette Parish School System’s W.D. and Mary Baker Smith Career Center is expanding its medical certification offerings to help students capitalize on job opportunities post-graduation.

Principal Holly Boffy said the career center will begin offering a new medical assistant program in the fall, in addition to an EMT program launched this August and an overhauled nursing program. The nursing program, originally a certified nursing assistant class, has been swapped to a patient care technician class, she said.

The transition was in the works before Boffy, who’s been with the center for roughly seven months, took over, but the principal said one reason for the switch is that the patient care technician and medical assistant courses together allow more students the opportunity to earn medical credentials.

Previously, the EMT course was exclusive to Lafayette High School’s Health Careers Magnet Academy; the Lafayette High course will remain in place, Boffy said.

Launching a program revamp during the pandemic is ambitious, but Boffy said it was important to the career center and the district that current juniors and seniors don’t miss out on career advancement while job opportunities exist. The goal is to provide as many students with options for advancement as possible, she said.

“While a lot of students when they graduate from high school plan on going to college, some go to college and find they’re not successful or some of them need to have a job that pays more than minimum wage to even help them further their education. I think it’s good for all of our students to have opportunities to get industry based credentials so they graduate from school, can get that good first job and begin to build a career,” the principal said.

Each course is open to juniors and seniors. The courses are limited because of age restrictions set on the certification exams, Boffy said. In addition to potential certification, the courses also count for three credit hours and will count toward graduation requirements.

This year, there are six students enrolled in the EMT course and 45 students in the patient care technician courses, Boffy said. The first months of the new courses have been about adjusting the curricula, gathering equipment and materials, registering with necessary state boards and seeking guidance from partners, like Acadian Ambulance and the St. Landry Parish School District, which itself made the switch from the CNA to patient care technician and medical assistant programs, she said.

So far, the student response has been positive, the principal said.

“All of the juniors that we have have said they’re returning for their senior year in the program. I think that’s a great indication we made the right choice,” Boffy said.

Spencer Sonnier, the career center’s EMT instructor, passed his EMT certification last summer after previously earning his emergency medical responder certification. Fresh off the test, Sonnier said he’s able to coach the students on how to approach the written and practical application portions of the certification exam. It’s not just about knowing the material, but about knowing how to reason and apply the knowledge in different scenarios, he said.

Course topics include CPR, how to supply supplemental oxygen, how to fashion a sling, how to read vitals, how to mobilize a broken long bone and how to stabilize someone with a potential spinal injury, Sonnier said.

Sonnier, an athletic trainer at Northside High School, said his emergency medical skills strengthen his ability to provide the best care to players in all situations.

“It helps me in my profession see it from a different angle and be able to be a better athletic trainer, and vice versa, athletic training has helped me be a better EMT. It adds another viewpoint on situations,” he said.

The usefulness of an EMT certification is broad and career options aren’t limited to working on an ambulance. EMTs work with SWAT teams, in fire departments and in the oil field, among other areas, and students interested in nursing school or medical school can get valuable experience and a resume boost from working as an EMT, Sonnier said.

Earning the certification in high school can either give students a head start toward those goals, or help students rule out a planned career option with less risk, the teacher said.

“It saves time and money for the student if they take it while they’re in high school. The high school pays for their learning, as opposed to if they wanted to take it after graduation, then they would have to pay for their learning. And then just the time, because once they graduate they’re ready to go instead of taking the traditional class that could take six months to a year,” Sonnier said.