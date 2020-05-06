A food service technician in St. Martin Parish has been recognized by a naitonal organization as a regional employee of the year.
The national, non-profit School Nutrition Association has awarded Tammy Belaire, a food service worker at Early Learning Center in St. Martin Parish, the 2020 Southwest Regional Employee of the Year, according to a statement from the organization.
The award recognizes the contribution of school nutrition employees who exhibit a commitment to their school meal program and the students they serve.
Belaire has worked in the same district for 23 years. She loves to brighten up students’ days by giving out Valentine's Day cards or "Bee Bucks” for students who identify vegetables, tell her about their benefits or eat all of their vegetables. They can then use their "Bee Bucks” to make campus purchases. She partners with teachers and uses flashcards to help students sound out words as they go through the lunch line.
Belaire also dresses up as different characters to increase school breakfast and lunch participation. She has purchased cafeteria decorations with her own money to provide a warm and fun environment for her students, according to the statement. To get kindergarten students excited about their meals, she conducts food demonstrations when they tour the cafeteria. She shows them how yeast rolls are made and, for students who harvest the school garden, she conducts hands-on salad-making demonstrations.
“Tammy Belaire continues to go above and beyond her food service duties, helping to create a healthy and happy environment for her students and fellow staff members,” said SNA President Gay Anderson. “She continues to make a difference in the lives of her students and her community every day.”
The Employee of the Year Award was created to recognize outstanding school nutrition employees who influence the quality of school meals through customer service, an interest in young people, cooperation, work attendance, creativity, participation in professional development and their willingness to above and beyond the call of duty.
While the nomination process began before widespread COVID-19 school closures, SNA also recognizes the compassionate efforts of school nutrition employees as frontline heroes, ensuring students continue to have access to healthy meals.