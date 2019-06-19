Interim Lafayette Parish Schools Superintendent Irma Trosclair announced the appointment of three new elementary and middle school principals Wednesday.
Trosclair named Jon Downs principal of J. Wallace James Elementary School, Katherine Rayburn as principal of Paul Breaux Middle School and Eric Luquette as principal of L.J. Alleman Fine Arts Magnet Academy, according to a school system release.
Downs succeeds retired principal Dana Schmersahl, who announced at the end of the spring semester she was stepping down from her post after 52 years in education. In a letter to parents, Schmersahl said she was humbled to serve as principal for 17 years and asked the community to “welcome and support the new administration with as much enthusiasm as you have given me.”
Downs has worked in education for 11 years as a special education, social studies, civics, English language arts and computer literacy teacher and assistant principal. He has a bachelor’s and Master of Arts in Teaching degree from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette as well as a Doctor of Philosophy in Education Leadership and an education specialist certification from Louisiana State University.
He most recently served as assistant principal at Green T. Lindon Elementary School in Youngsville.
Katherine Rayburn succeeds former principal Chad Guillory, who was appointed to the position in July 2017 by retired superintendent Donald Aguillard. Rayburn has Bachelor of Arts and Master of Education degrees from UL and began her education career as an elementary teacher in Acadia and Lafayette parishes.
She was most recently assistant principal at Katharine Drexel Elementary School and previously served as assistant principal at J. Wallace James Elementary School and principal at Duson Elementary School.
Eric Luquette served as assistant principal at L.J. Alleman for six years before being named to the top spot. Luquette succeeds former principal Jennifer Gardner, who stepped down to accept the newly created chief administrative officer position in the school system’s central office.
Luquette has Bachelor of Arts and Master of Education degrees from UL. He began his education career as a traveling English as a Second Language teacher in Acadia Parish before moving to Lafayette Parish to work as an ESL math teacher.