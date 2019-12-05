It was a morning of shock, laughter, tears and pride for 16 Lafayette teachers as volunteers with the Lafayette Education Foundation named the educators as finalists for LEF’s 22nd annual Teacher Awards on Thursday.

The teachers were selected from a pool of 1,085 nominees put forward by students, parents, former pupils and fellow educators whom the teachers have inspired. LEF executive director Abi Falgout said committees worked tirelessly to whittle down the pools of deserving teachers to four finalists in each category: elementary, middle school, high school and inspirational teacher.

The finalists will be recognized Jan. 29 at a banquet and pampered with treats including limo rides, cash prizes and gift baskets donated by local businesses. Top finalists will also be selected in each category, she said. While the goodies are great, Falgout said it’s the love and high regard shown by the nominators that most warms teachers’ hearts every year.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Some of these teachers have been nominated year after year after year, and they’re still thrilled…because it means someone sat down and wrote a letter. They recognized their hard work going above and beyond and took the time to let us know about it,” she said. “That’s really special.”

When Northside High biology teacher Brandi Clay’s surprise came, she thought she was in trouble. Clay froze at the front of her classroom, staring hesitantly at the group of over a dozen party horn tooting LEF volunteers as “Celebration” by Kool & the Gang blasted over a mini boom box.

Her hands flew to her mouth when she realized what was happening and she was soon wiping tears away from her eyes. Clay has taught in Lafayette for four years and has been nominated for the LEF Teacher Awards each year, she said. When she was pinned this year, she never expected it to result in a finalist recognition, she said.

Clay graduated from Northside High in 2007 and celebrating the recognition at her alma mater was surreal, she said.

“I think education is the foundation for economic success,” she said. “The reason why I moved back home is because I was learning and growing but I didn’t feel comfortable helping students in other places, when I could be helping my community to get to the next level.”

Jalana Blanchard, a high school friend of Clay’s, said her commitment to the community is commendable. The two women participated in debate club and drama club together in high school, and even then, Clay was persistent, outgoing and intelligent, Blanchard said.

The Capital One branch ambassador was one of more than a dozen volunteers who flooded into Clay’s classroom to surprise her for the finalist announcement. The two women embraced tightly and shared delighted smiles; Blanchard said it was special to share that moment with Clay.

“She was well deserving of it,” she said.

+72 Photos: Lafayette Education Foundation volunteers surprise Teachers Awards finalists Sixteen finalists for Lafayette Education Teacher Awards were surprised in their classrooms Thursday by LEF volunteers. On January 29, the fin…

Linda LaChaussee, a retired teacher, said the recognition is important for boosting teachers’ self-esteem. Teachers don’t often get the public recognition they deserve, and feeling respected and seen for their work helps re-energize them so they can continue to be a source of love, stability and support for their students, she said.

“I was in those shoes and to finally be appreciated for your worth — you can’t describe that,” she said.

LaChaussee spent 29 years of her 33-year career at Katharine Drexel Elementary and helped award Drexel third-grade English language arts teacher Casey Norris on Thursday. Drexel will always hold a place in her heart and being able to honor Norris was heartwarming, she said.

Norris said she was shocked by the honor. In less than a week, the educator will also be honored as the Louisiana Association of Computer Using Educators Region IV Elementary Teacher of the Year. She joked she doesn’t know if she’ll ever be able to top this year.

While the recognition is a plus, it’s not her reason for putting in 100% effort, Norris said. She wants her students to get the best education possible and know they have a loving support system in her classroom, she said.

“Since I was little, I always wanted to be a teacher. My kindergarten teacher put the impression on us that you can make a positive change in people’s lives. I do it because I know that these kids need us more than anything,” she said.

Love and support for students is also at the heart of Paul Conover’s teaching mission.

Conover has been teaching for roughly 20 years, with the past six years spent at Paul Breaux Middle. The gifted science teacher said he was born to teach and believes knowledge is a powerful thing; if he could pass everything he knows to each student he meets, he would, Conover said.

“I love them. They’re wonderful. Every student I’ve ever taught I love, and I never stop loving them,” he said.

Paul Breaux Principal Katherine Rayburn said Conover has a true heart for the students and takes genuine interest in them all. Though he doesn’t serve afternoon duty, Conover will take time to sit with students waiting for the bus or pickup and engage them in conversation to build connections, she said.

It’s the little things that show his devotion, she said.

Conover, 55, has been nominated for the LEF Teacher Awards in the past and was a finalist nearly 10 years ago, but he said the experience never gets old. He said the honor is humbling, overwhelming and deeply satisfying.

Youngsville Middle special education teacher Leah Williams was a first-time finalist and received an extra surprise Thursday.

After the LEF volunteers entered, her family flooded into the room carrying flowers, balloons and a cake with an “LEF Finalist” ribbon on it. Williams’ tears were already flowing, but kicked into high gear when her parents, children and husband embraced her.

+19 Lafayette Parish principals of the year surprised Monday; see their reactions Lafayette Parish School System administrators arrived at Prairie Elementary's cafeteria just as preschoolers stumbled in for the school's annu…

Her 14-year-old daughter, Amari Jones, a student at Lafayette High, said it was great to witness her mother’s special moment. She said her mother is a caring person who’s reliable, supportive and strives to do outstanding things for her students.

“I’m very proud. She really deserves this. She does the most to make things work for these kids. She stands up for them,” Amari said.

Williams, 42, is in her 16th year of teaching. She leads a self-contained class of mild to moderate special education students and said their smiles and sense of caring are her motivation every day. Williams said she prioritizes celebrating their growth and progress, so it was an honor to have that reciprocated.

“I’m used to celebrating them every day and their success and the things they accomplish. For this to happen makes me feel that I’m actually making a difference in their life,” Williams said.

See the full list of finalists for the Lafayette Education Foundation Teacher Awards below:

Elementary

Alyshia Boagni — Evangeline Elementary

Sara Cook — Prairie Elementary

Ellen LeJeune — Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School

Casey Norris — Katharine Drexel Elementary

Middle School

Paul Conover — Paul Breaux Middle

Juanita Hall — Carencro Middle

Jason Muller — LJ Alleman Middle

Leah Williams — Youngsville Middle

High School

Lauren Bourgeois — Acadiana High

Brandi Clay — Northside High

Karla Landry — Comeaux High

Zachary Welch — Acadiana High

Inspirational