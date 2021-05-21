The spirit and legacy of longtime Lafayette educator Melinda Mangham was physically cemented Wednesday with the dedication of the 200 building at Lafayette High School as “Melinda W. Mangham Hall.”

Mangham, who spent nearly two decades as a gifted English teacher at Lafayette High, died April 30, 2020, at age 79 after a short battle with cancer. Mangham, who retired in 2009, was remembered fondly by colleagues and students as a woman who approached life with confidence, grit and compassion, and inspired the same in others.

Her daughter, Elizabeth Mangham, accepted a plaque marking the building’s official renaming in her mother’s memory. The ceremony was the first opportunity the younger Mangham had been able to mourn and celebrate her mother with the community, and honor her courage, kindness, patience and fierceness, she said.

“We stood in awe of her energy, her tirelessness, her willingness to drive you to the point where you thought she would either kill you or you would break, and then whamo, everything became clear, you understood and it all clicked. You didn’t think you could do it, but she knew you could,” Elizabeth Mangham said in a speech.

The elder Mangham was driven by the fierce need to ensure her life mattered and funneled that need into serving others daily, her daughter said. Hopefully, seeing her name on the school building will push a new generation of students to believe in themselves, and inspire teachers to notice when students need help, encouragement and a firm push, she said.

“She was fond of saying that the only thing no one can take from you is your education, and I hope those kids know the value of why they’re coming here every day. And I hope they know there’s someone watching over them who’s pulling for them,” Elizabeth Mangham said.

Mangham’s influence and renown extended beyond her classroom; she was twice recognized as a White House Distinguished Teacher, was a former Louisiana Association of Educators Teacher of the Year, was appointed by Gov. John Bel Edwards to the College and Career Readiness Commission in 2017 and briefly served on the Lafayette Parish School Board by appointment to fill the seat of Mark Cockerham in 2014.

Even when not serving on the board, Mangham was a fixture at school board meetings, offering thought provoking insights, commentary and her opinion on board decisions, the board said. Board members recalled her widsom and eagerness to mentor newly elected members as they navigated the complexities of the school system.

“I’d see her walk in and take a minute to say, ‘Ms. Mangham, tell me all the ways I’ve disappointed you lately.’ And then she would...but she would always include the ways I could make it up to her and be better in the future. I think that was the most impactful thing of all, her guiding hand helping each and every one of us,” District 6 board member Justin Centanni said.

Hannah Smith Mason, District 8 board member, studied under Mangham at Lafayette High in the 1990s. With the construction of a new Lafayette High campus on the horizon following a Wednesday approval by the school board, Mason said she’s hopeful the dedication will carry forward to the new school’s English building.