Funding to rebuild schools, adding teacher positions and offering a step pay increase for educators were items on the table at the Lafayette Parish School Board’s second budget meeting Tuesday.
Board members and Lafayette Parish School System district administrators were split between the district’s central office on Chaplin Drive and their homes, using video conferencing technology, call-ins and livestreaming to abide by stay-at-home and social distancing orders during the COVID-19 pandemic. Community members were invited to call-in with comment.
There were hiccups — crackly connections, difficulties with sound and limited video viewing — but the board did its best to forge ahead as members reviewed sections of the school system’s anticipated $305.8 million budget for 2020-2021.
The remaining budget process has been shifted back by a week to account for closures due to the novel coronavirus that has closed Louisiana schools at least through April 13. The board’s next regular meeting is slated for April 15 and the next budget meeting is scheduled for April 23.
The public inspection period for the budget will now be April 30 through May 13 and the board will adopt the budget at a special meeting May 13, per the current calendar, Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Billy Guidry said.
The proposed general fund budget included $2 million step increases for full-time employees, funding for six intensive algebra teachers, eight special-education teachers, two paraeducators, two social workers and about 22 more regular education teachers, among others. Superintendent Irma Trosclair said planning for the positions now allows more flexibility rather than waiting until the fall when schools need additional teachers.
The board also voted 9-0 to transfer $2.8 million in recurring revenue to the district’s self-funded construction fund to support an overhaul of the Carencro Heights Elementary, Prairie Elementary and Lafayette High School campuses. The original proposal called for the transfer of $1.1 million.
Board member Justin Centanni, whose District 6 includes Lafayette High, proposed the increase to signal the board’s commitment to replacing rundown buildings across the district, a goal the group has worked on for the past five years, and to hasten the growth of the project budget.
“We are either, as a school system, as a board, as a community, dedicated and serious about the facilities issues we have and correcting those facilities issues, or we’re not,” he said.
Guidry mentioned it may be difficult to allocate the additional $1.7 million without making large cuts elsewhere. District 7 board member Kate Bailey Labue assured constituents that the allocation amount is aspirational, not definitive, and the board will assess how the $2.8 million may impact other expense areas at later budget meetings.
If the funding will negatively impact other priority areas, they’ll reassess while working to commit as much money as possible to construction, she said.
“This motion, although it seems ambitious, is a goal for us to work toward, so we’re putting our priorities where our speech has been for the last campaign cycle,” Labue said.
“We’re going to put as much money toward this goal as we can,” she said.