Employees and students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette are invited to pay their respects to first lady Gail Heinbach Savoie, a fellow alum, during two stops of her funeral procession Thursday afternoon.
Savoie, wife of UL Lafayette President E. Joseph Savoie, died at 67 Sunday.
The funeral procession will leave Delhomme Funeral Home on Bertrand Drive around 12:15 p.m. Thursday and stop at Lamson Park, 229 Cajundome Blvd., about five minutes later. Players, coaches, and University supporters will gather at the park, the home field of Gail Savoie’s “beloved Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns softball team,” the university said. Mrs. Savoie regularly attended softball games among other sporting events.
The procession will continue toward the main campus, a UL Lafayette news release said, and will drive through the Martin Hall Circle around 12:30 p.m. There, employees and students are encouraged to line the circle. The funeral procession will stop in front of the President’s House.
From there, the procession will continue to Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Church on campus for a 1 p.m. Mass and funeral services. The Rev. Stephen Pellessier, associate pastor, will be celebrant of the Mass and conduct the funeral services.
Burial will follow at Holy Mary Mother of God Cemetery.
Mrs. Savoie is survived by her husband of 44 years; children Blaire Savoie and Adam Savoie; a granddaughter, Addison Marie Saulnier; a brother, Clay Heinbach and his wife, Paula; and nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A Sulphur native, she earned her bachelor’s in elementary education at the University of Southwestern Louisiana and taught at St. Ignatius School in Grand Coteau and at St. Antoine and Woodvale elementary schools in Lafayette.
Friends said she was a gifted painter who regularly gave her creative works to friends as presents. “Children, angels, and nature were among her subjects. She specialized in Louisiana primitives using acrylic paints and vivid colors,” a UL Lafayette news release said.
Her love for animals led to the creation of Campus Cats, a rescue organization for stray animals, the news release said. “The Savoie family adopted a number of animals through the years, including dogs Cookie, Maya and Wilma and a cat, Ragin’. They rarely left Gail’s side.”
She was also active in charities throughout Lafayette, including the American Cancer Society.
The family requested visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with a rosary at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue from 8 to 12:15 p.m. Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Savoie Family Endowed Scholarship Fund, c/o the UL Lafayette Foundation, P.O. Box 44290, Lafayette, LA 70504.