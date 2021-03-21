United Way of Acadiana, Love Our Schools and the Lafayette Education Foundation are partnering to celebrate Lafayette teachers and host an abbreviated version of LEF’s annual Teacher Awards this spring.

The LEF Teacher Awards began in 1999 as a way to honor pre-K through 12th-grade teachers in Lafayette’s public, private, parochial and charter schools across four categories: elementary school, middle school, high school and inspirational teacher. Typically, nominations open in the fall and LEF staffers and community members volunteer as a “pin patrol” to celebrate each nominee, before surprising the 16 finalists — four in each category — at their schools in December.

More than 1,000 teachers were nominated for the recognition program’s 2020 awards, the most in the program’s history. The 16 finalists were honored at a red-carpet gala at the Heymann Performing Arts Center in January 2020 as family, friends and students showed support with flowers, party poppers and posters before each category’s Top Finalist was named.

Nominations for this year’s event opened Thursday and will close April 9. A modified “pin patrol” will be held the week of April 19 and the awards ceremony, which will be virtual, will be held May 18, with United Way of Acadiana hosting and Love Our Schools sponsoring the event, a United Way release said.

While the event will be virtual, “the celebration will be felt on a personal level” because the teachers “deserve a larger than life celebration for their work” this year, United Way’s website said.

“We are thrilled that United Way of Acadiana came to the table to continue this beloved community event. Given the challenges of the past year, we know there are so many educators in our community who have stepped up, and we can’t wait to see them rewarded again,” LEF President Blaise Zuschlag said in a statement.

Educators have been uniquely challenged during the pandemic, adapting to teach students in-person and remotely while providing social and emotional support through the school year. It’s heartwarming to know their “outstanding efforts” will be spotlighted, Lafayette Parish School System Superintendent Irma Trosclair said in a statement.

“Our teachers are one of our greatest natural resources,” says Dr. William C. “Kip” Schumacher of Love Our Schools. “We are excited to support the recognition of their extraordinary efforts, especially during this past year. Everyone in our community should consider nominating an extraordinary educator that has positively impacted their lives.”

Students, parents, fellow educators and members of the Lafayette community can nominate educators for the awards. Nominees must be active PreK-4 through 12th-grade educators in Lafayette Parish public, private, parochial or charter schools. Educators are nominated through a written essay or letter; nominations from students 12 and under must be accompanied by a letter from a parent or guardian, according to United Way’s website.

Teachers can be nominated at unitedwayofacadiana.org/teacherawards or by calling 337-232-8302.