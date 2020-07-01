The Lafayette Parish School System will require attendees and high school graduates to don masks to attend graduation ceremonies scheduled at the Cajundome next week.

The mask requirement was announced Wednesday along with other recommendations from the district to protect students, faculty and guests as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues and Lafayette Parish records recent spikes in virus case numbers.

The ceremonies will be held in the Cajundome from June 9-11, with Northside High and Acadiana High holding ceremonies July 9; Early College Academy, Lafayette High and David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy celebrating July 10; and Ovey Comeaux High, Southside High and Carencro High observing ceremonies July 11.

Graduation ceremonies were originally planned for May 16, 22 and 23.

“While LPSS is excited to honor our graduates during this precarious time, we must plan for extra steps and procedures and adhere to safety protocols to protect everyone in attendance,” the statement said.

Everyone on the premises – including graduating students, guests, staff and faculty members – will be required to wear a face covering. Attendance will remain limited to 25% capacity, though the state’s current Phase 2 reopening stage allows for 50% capacity. Students were given four tickets for guests and only attendees with tickets will be allowed entrance to the Cajundome, a district statement said.

In addition to face coverings, all guests will have their temperatures taken using a thermal camera system. Anyone registering a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will not be allowed to enter the facility. EMTs with Acadian Ambulance Services will be on site to conduct secondary screenings of attendees with elevated temperatures, the release said.

Anyone interested in pre-event testing will be able to receive a COVID-19 rapid antibody detection test, which produces results in five minutes. Attendees hoping to be tested should arrive early.

Each student’s guests will sit as a group in pre-assigned seating distanced from other attendees by empty chairs. The groups will be arranged in a checkerboard pattern to promote social distancing. Congregating before or after the ceremony is discouraged.

After the ceremony, guests and students are encouraged to immediately return to their cars and take photos off-site. Photographs will not be allowed during graduation, but a video of the ceremony will be livestreamed by the Cajundome and later available for purchase, district leaders said.

Food will not be sold at the Cajundome, but bottled water and soft drinks will be available at concession stands. Water fountains will also be running, but attendees are encouraged to bring a reusable bottle or container to fill rather than drinking directly from the fountain.

Cajundome employees will be regularly sanitizing the fountains and other high-touch areas, such as bathroom facilities.