Lafayette Parish's elementary-age students will be in classrooms receiving face-to-face instruction every weekday beginning Sept. 21.
The decision to send first- through fifth-grade students to school five days a week is a reversal from the school system's plan released in July to use a hybrid learning model, with students split into A and B groups, spending two to three days in face-to-face classes with the rest spent learning at home virtually.
Lafayette Superintendent Irma Trosclair said the change was made possible by declining COVID-19 case numbers and expected reduced class sizes spurred by Lafayette Online Academy enrollment. Jennifer Gardner, chief administrative officer, said 8,100 students were enrolled in the Lafayette Online Academy as of Tuesday, including roughly 30% of the district’s elementary students.
Lafayette Online Academy’s enrollment was finalized Friday, the superintendent said.
"This was our original plan," Lafayette Parish School System Superintendent Irma Trosclair said. "Our priority was to get the young students in front of their teachers as often as possible...But as cases began to rise in the Lafayette area, we became concerned that was not the best way to start."
Under the state’s Phase 2 reopening guidelines, schools are limited to 25 people in a classroom, including adults. Trosclair said K-2 classrooms have an average student to teacher ratio of 20:1 and they’re confident class sizes we will be well below those numbers with student exodus to the Lafayette Online Academy, putting the classes firmly within health officials’ guidelines, Trosclair said.
In fifth grade, the average student to teacher ratio is 29:1, but the district is confident those class sizes will also fall below the 25 person limit because 33.1% of district fifth graders elected to enroll in the Lafayette Online Academy, she said.
With the delay of school opening to Sept. 8 and the decrease in COVID-19 cases, Trosclair said, school officials felt comfortable going back to the original plan.
Trosclair said another driving force was the high number of elementary-age students who enrolled in the Lafayette Online. About 30% of students in grades 1-5 have enrolled in the academy, which will lower the class sizes in those grades.
Pre-K and kindergarten students will begin school on Sept. 14 on the alternating schedule and transition to full-time learning on Sept. 21. Students in middle and high school will remain on the hybrid learning schedule, with a mix of alternating in-person days and online learning, for the foreseeable future.