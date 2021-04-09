The Lafayette Parish School Board on Wednesday approved $114,500 for repairs to Woodvale Elementary’s cafeteria after a March fire and took steps to expedite a planned overhaul of the cafeteria space.

The funds will cover clean-up, repainting, ceiling replacement, lighting replacement and floor stripping and rewaxing, among other cleaning and repair needs at the school site, LPSS Director of Facilities and Planning Kyle Bordelon said.

The fire happened March 12 around 6 a.m., before the school was occupied. Lafayette firefighters were able to extinguish the flames within 15 minutes, but the stage was heavily damaged by fire and the kitchen and seating areas suffered smoke and soot damage, a release from Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental and originated on the stage, where they believe an electrical malfunction occurred in the electrical supply to sound equipment on the stage, the statement said.

Bordelon said clean-up of the cafeteria wrapped a few days ago and the first priority moving forward will be replacing ceiling materials and lighting in the kitchen to get the space back up and running. Cafeteria workers are currently preparing food at nearby L.J. Alleman Fine Arts Magnet Academy and transporting meals to the elementary school, he said.

How a COVID cleaning backpack caught fire, changed Lafayette Parish schools’ storage rules The Lafayette Parish School System has made changes to how staff handle electrostatic backpack sprayers for COVID-19 cleaning after a backpack…

The blow of having the cafeteria out of commission has been softened because students are currently eating meals in their classrooms as part of the district’s COVID-19 protocols.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

In another move for the Woodvale cafeteria, the board voted 7-2 to appoint Architects Beazley Moliere to a planned cafeteria expansion project for the school. In November, the school board allocated $1.2 million to the cafeteria overhaul, which is needed to increase capacity as the school prepares to add a fifth grade class in the future. The move is part of a district push to shift all fifth grade classes from middle schools back to elementary schools.

Hannah Smith Mason, District 8 board member and a Woodvale parent, said the cafeteria renovation is the last piece needed to accommodate a fifth-grade class on campus. The cafeteria, which is original to the school, doesn’t have the capacity to house another grade during lunch in its current size. Woodvale will be the last campus to absorb fifth grade from its associated middle school, L.J. Alleman, she said.

Superintendent Irma Trosclair commented at Wednesday’s meeting that the realignments, which the district has been phasing in over the past several years, are needed partially because instructional minutes requirements for core subjects for elementary students, which includes fifth-graders, varies from middle school requirements, which can create difficult with scheduling.

Bordelon said by appointing an architect rather than proceeding through a request for qualifications and appointment process, the school system can shave several months off the project time for the cafeteria renovation and begin planning for the project immediately. The fire added urgency to the project, partly because the school system would like to avoid fully rebuilding items like the cafeteria stage, which would be moved again in the broader cafeteria plan.

School on Saturday? Here's why one Lafayette Parish school is giving it a try David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy is taking a new approach to help students clear up zeros on assignments: Saturday school.

Mason said the plan is to add-on to the existing cafeteria space by lengthening it. The damaged stage is located on the end of the cafeteria intended for expansion, so the current plan is to build a temporary wall to seal the area off from the rest of the cafeteria, which will allow for construction to proceed, ensure safety and maintain usability of the remainder of the cafeteria should students return to congregant lunch settings next school year, she said.

“It’s just a more cost-efficient process to go ahead and do the expansion than to repair and rebuild it when we’re just going to rip it out and expand it. I’m trying to see the positive in an unfortunate fire...Let’s use our taxpayers’ dollars wisely,” she said.