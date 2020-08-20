JS Clark Leadership Academy in Opelousas has moved to a 100 percent virtual learning platform after several employees tested positive for coronavirus, KATC reports.

The school had developed a plan where they would return to school with a hybrid model.

"The first week, students went to school to get training on virtual platforms and the first two weeks were awesome," Tiffanie Lewis, Chief Executive Officer at JS Clark said.

"We were able to train our students to go virtually and then they came back for a week to work out those kinks," Lewis said. "During that time, we had mandatory testing for our teachers. It was available for parents, students and whoever wants to come through."

This week, the school had several employees test positive for COVID-19. Because of that, the school went 100 percent virtual.

Health officials did not tell the school they had to close. The school decided to go online to mitigate the exposure, according to Lewis.

As it is planned, students will return to school in January after the winter break. If the state were to move into Phase 3, the school would reopen.