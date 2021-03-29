All elementary and middle school students in the Lafayette Parish public school system will spend an extra five minutes in class starting April 6.
The extension is to make up instruction time lost to weather-related closures during the year, Allison Dickerson, public information officer, said in a news release.
Stare guidelines require students to receive 63,720 instructional hours per academic year.
The extra five minutes will be added to the end of each school day, Dickerson said. Dismissal and afternoon bus routes will be adjusted accordingly.
The change does not apply to the David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy or high schools because they have additional instructional minutes already built into their schedules.
Early College Academy families will be notified internally about their revised schedule.