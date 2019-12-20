Santa arrived in style at Duson Elementary Friday afternoon, deplaning from a slick red, white and blue helicopter while his trusty reindeer rest up before their Christmas Eve journey in less than a week.

His arrival was hotly anticipated. Duson Elementary’s more than 220 students squirmed and craned their necks as they scoured the skies for a first look at the jolly gentleman while teachers and other faculty members helped gather them into rows under the campus’ pavilion.

The students erupted in cheers at the first sound of helicopter blades in the distance, the pre-K students clutching handmade red and green glittered toilet paper binoculars as they waited for a clear view. The students leapt to their feet when Santa’s helicopter circled the campus and began its descent. Santa disembarked with an elfin assistant in tow, both waving and offering smiles to the students.

The event was organized by the Duson Lions Club. Members Yvonne Meyers and Marcella Gildersleeve have attended the event almost every year during their more than 20 years of service with the group. They said there’s nothing like the children’s joy and excitement, and the screams, when they see Santa circling in the sky.

Meyers said each year the club purchases candy and goody bags, then gathers to assemble the over 250 gift bags. Afterward, the bags are delivered to the school and hidden from the children until Santa’s pre-Christmas visit. It’s all about being together and doing something to make the holidays brighter for children in the community, Meyers said.

The tradition has been ongoing for decades. Gildersleeve said it began with Santa visiting the school via fire truck, before switching to arrival by helicopter nearly 50 years ago. The group works with local company Industrial Aviation each year, she said.

Duson Elementary Principal Connie Price-Fontenot has been at the school for 13 years, 10 years as a teacher and three as principal, and she said the celebration never gets old. There’s nothing like the “priceless” looks on the children’s faces when Santa comes into view, she said.

“The innocence of it all is special,” Price-Fontenot said.

After Santa’s arrival, the students were shepherded back into their classrooms and called class by class to the cafeteria for a personal meet and greet with Santa. The honored guest was seated on the cafeteria’s stage on a wooden bench, surrounded by festively papered walls, a decorated Christmas tree and a stuffed Mrs. Clause doll.

Each child was offered the chance to sit on Santa’s lap, whisper their Christmas wishes and receive a packet of candy. Among one little girl’s wishes was a new puppy. Price-Fontenot said the candy gifts give the children a chance to connect with Santa and take away a personal treat from him.

“School should be fun. School should be exciting and not only about the academics. The kids should be rewarded as well. We have to understand and realize we’re not just educating them, we’re creating and helping to mold a whole person,” Price-Fontenot said.

The event wasn’t limited to students at Duson Elementary. Parents gathered with siblings from different schools and community members not affiliated with the school were also welcomed to gather for a chance to greet Santa.

“Our school is great because of the wonderful support we get from the community. Everything we do we try to open it up to the public, because we’re just as good as our partners make us. We can’t do it alone,” she said.